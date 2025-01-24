Arthur Maulet Injury: Only three appearances in 2024
Maulet (calf/knee) racked up five tackles (four solo) across three regular-season appearances with Baltimore. He finished the year on IR due to a hamstring injury.
Maulet has one more year remaining on this deal with the Ravens, though the team has a potential 'out' in his deal this offseason. The 31-year-old veteran's health will be a key factor in determining his tenure with Baltimore heading into the 2025 campaign. He began the 2024 season on IR due to a knee injury, then managed only three appearances before returning to the reserve list with knee and calf issues. He wasn't activated during the Ravens' playoff run.
