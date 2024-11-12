Austin Jackson Injury: Done for season

Head coach Mike McDaniels told reporters Tuesday that Jackson will require season-ending knee surgery, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Jackson was ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Rams due to a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve Monday, and after further evaluation, the 2020 first-round pick will undergo surgery and remain on IR for the rest of the 2024 campaign. Kendall Lamm is expected to serve as the Dolphins' starting right tackle for the rest of the regular season.