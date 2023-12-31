Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Sunday NFL Football, Week 17

Week 17 brings an elite AFC matchup between two playoff teams, the Miami Dolphins (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (12-3). Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Odds for Week 17 Sunday NFL Football

Dolphins: Spread (+3.0) +100, Moneyline +142; Projected Score 21.8 points

Ravens: Spread (-3.0) -120, Moneyline -170; Projected Score 24.8 points

Game Total: 46.5 points

The Ravens opened -1.0 home favorites back in May and peaked at -4.0 before settling in at -3.0 with some juice (-120). The public perception of the Dolphins still feels higher than what it should be, especially with the Ravens coming off a huge road win against the 49ers.

The total opened at 46.5 and has remained there with an exception of a quick move to 47.0 before coming back to 46.5

Totaling bets thus far, 55 percent of the money is on the Dolphins, and 61 percent of the bets are on the Dolphins. There is 60 percent of the money on the Ravens' moneyline, which is 76 percent of the bets. There is 92 percent of the money and 85 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Key injury situations to watch

Dolphins:WR Jaylen Waddle, LB Jaelan Phillips, LB Jerome Baker (OUT)

Several key players listed as questionable - OG Lester Cotton, C Liam Eichenberg, S Jevon Holland, CB Xavien Howard, OT Austin Jackson, RB Raheem Mostert, CB Jalen Ramsey, OT Terron Armstead

Ravens:TE Mark Andrews, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Keaton Mitchell (OUT)

Several key players listed as questionable

S Kyle Hamilton, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, CB Brandon Stephens, OG Kevin Zeitler, WR Zay Flowers

Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Picks This Week

Dolphins vs. Ravens Best Bet: Odell Beckham Jr. OVER 34.5 receiving yards (DraftKings -115) for 1 unit

With Zay Flowers playing but less than 100 percent, Odell Beckham is in line for an increased target share. Both of the Dolphins top corners are listed as questionable which also should mean the Ravens will target them early and test them to see how they respond. Beckham has not been involved much in the last two games, so this is not an automatic hit but the game script and injuries should lead him to going OVER 34.5 receiving yards.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Best Bet: Justin Tucker OVER 1.5 field goals (DraftKings -125) for 1 unit

One of the best kickers of all time, Tucker has made at least two field goals in five straight games with three or more in his last three. This is a huge game for both teams and I do not think the Ravens will risk going for it on fourth downs as much and will look to Tucker to hit field goals.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Best Bet: Dolphins/Ravens OVER 46.5 (DraftKings -110) for 1 unit

The Ravens have scored 37, 34, 31, 37 and 38 in their last five home games for an average of 35.4 points per game and the last three totals have been 68, 54 and 64. Miami's defense has been one of the best in the NFL since Week 5, but they are a different team on the road.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Prediction

Dolphins - #4 overall DVOA, #3 DVOA offense, #15 DVOA defense

Ravens - #1 overall DVOA, #4 DVOA offense, #2 DVOA defense

Ravens 30, Dolphins 24