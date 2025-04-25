Azareye'h Thomas News: Jets add big corner in Round 3

The Jets selected Thomas in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Thomas (6-foot-2, 197 pounds) was a standout starter at Florida state and has a prototypical build to play press coverage on the boundary, especially when you factor in his 32 and 3/8-inch arms. Indeed, Thomas' height and reach could make him mistakeable for Sauce Gardner at times, though Thomas lacks the athleticism that Gardner boasts. Thomas will need to be careful against downfield speed in the NFL, because his 4.60-second pro day 40-yard dash implies Thomas will be a liability any farther than 15 or so yards from the line of scrimmage.