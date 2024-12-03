Azeez Al-Shaair News: Gets three-game ban for illegal hit

The NFL announced Tuesday that Al-Shaair has received a three-game suspension for his violent hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In its statement, the NFL said that Al-Shaair's suspension was in part imposed due to "repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." The 27-year-old linebacker had previously been fined for punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson in Week 2 and was fined again for a late hit out of bounds on Titans running back Tony Pollard in Week 12. The hit on Lawrence -- which resulted in the quarterback sustaining a concussion after he had given himself up on a six-yard run -- appears to have been the last straw before the NFL elected to suspend Al-Shaair for the first time in his career. Assuming Al-Shaair chooses not to appeal the ban, he'll be eligible to return to action Week 18 in Tennessee. Devin White could be the next man up to pick up more snaps at linebacker alongside Henry To'oTo'o and Neville Hewitt while Al-Shaair is out of the lineup, though Houston could get Christian Harris (calf) back from injured reserve at some point after its Week 14 bye.