Azeez Ojulari News: Posts two sacks sans Thibodeaux

Ojulari registered four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, Sunday in a Week 6 loss to Cincinnati.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury Saturday, opening the door for Ojulari to get more work. The 24-year-old Ojulari logged a season-high 77 percent of New York's defensive snaps Sunday and came through with two of the team's four sacks in the contest. Ojulari should continue to receiving a healthy workload while Thibodeaux is out of action, and the former showed Sunday that he could be a force as a pass rusher when given the opportunity.