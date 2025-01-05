Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Baker Mayfield headshot

Baker Mayfield News: Guts out playoff-clinching win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Mayfield completed 21 of 32 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed nine times for 68 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Mayfield's solid but ordinary numbers tell the tale of a game where he had to work for everything he achieved against a feisty Saints defense. The veteran signal-caller also had to frequently take matters in his own hands, leading to a season high in rushing yards. Mayfield extended his streak of games with multiple touchdowns to five by connecting with Payne Durham (six yards) and Jalen McMillan (32 yards) for second-half scoring tosses, and he was able to get Mike Evans the final five yards he needed to get to the 1,000-yard mark for the season on the last play of the contest. Having helped usher Tampa Bay to the NFC South crown, Mayfield will now turn his attention to a to-be-determined matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now