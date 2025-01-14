Ben Sinnott Injury: Limited in practice to open week

Sinnott (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

Sinnott hurt his shoulder in the first half of Sunday's wild-card win against Tampa Bay, but he was able to return after halftime. The rookie tight end logged 10 percent of Washington's offensive snaps in the victory -- which is in line with his usual snap share in recent weeks -- and didn't get any touches or targets. Sinnott's practice participation level Wednesday and Thursday should determine whether he is tagged with an injury designation heading into the weekend.