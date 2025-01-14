Fantasy Football
Ben Sinnott

Ben Sinnott Injury: Limited in practice to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Sinnott (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

Sinnott hurt his shoulder in the first half of Sunday's wild-card win against Tampa Bay, but he was able to return after halftime. The rookie tight end logged 10 percent of Washington's offensive snaps in the victory -- which is in line with his usual snap share in recent weeks -- and didn't get any touches or targets. Sinnott's practice participation level Wednesday and Thursday should determine whether he is tagged with an injury designation heading into the weekend.

Ben Sinnott
Washington Commanders

