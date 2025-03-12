Benjamin St-Juste News: Bolting to Los Angeles

St-Juste agreed to terms on a contract with the Chargers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

St-Juste managed to accrue a season-high 71 combined tackles across 17 regular-season games in 2024 with the Commanders. However, he lost his hold on the starting outside corner job following Washington's Week 14 bye due to his struggles in coverage, and he didn't play more than 10 defensive snaps in each of the Commanders' three playoff games. A fresh start with the Chargers could help St-Juste reinvigorate his game, though he's projected to serve in a reserve role at outside corner behind Donte Jackson and Tarheeb Still.