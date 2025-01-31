Benjamin St-Juste News: Headed for free agency

St-Juste made a career-high 71 tackles (56 solo), seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024.

St-Juste held onto a starting role for the majority of the regular season despite struggling in coverage, though by Washington's bye in Week 14 he was relegated to a depth role. The 27-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and his odds of gaining a starting opportunity elsewhere in the league appear slim.