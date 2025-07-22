Bijan Robinson News: Wants to create more big plays

Robinson recently said one of his goals this season is to create more explosive runs, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Robinson averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry last season, but he produced just one run of longer than 30 yards. According to Ledbetter, 31 players had multiple runs of 30-plus yards last season, and seven different players had five or more. Robinson had just 12 of his 304 carries produce 15-plus yards, as he was one of the running backs least reliant on big plays. He wants to change that headed into his third season. Robinson is a consensus top-five fantasy pick headed into training camp.