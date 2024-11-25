Blake Corum News: Just one carry in defeat

Corum rushed once for five yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

Corum's single touch on offense was the rookie's lowest usage since Week 9 against the Seahawks. The biggest story for Corum's fantasy managers was Kyren Williams fumbling twice, with one of those recovered by the Eagles. The two fumbles brought Williams' total to five in the last seven games, and the recurring ball security issues might give Corum a chance to gain more of a role in the backfield if they continue. A susceptible Saints defense up next in Week 13.