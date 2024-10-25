Blake Corum News: Little change in usage

Corum rushed four times for nine yards and caught his lone target for nine yards during Thursday's 30-20 victory against the Vikings.

Corum's five touches came on just eight snaps on offense, but the rookie out of Michigan averaged just 2.4 YPC. Kyren Williams once again dominated the backfield with 97 yards on 23 carries, and has shown no signs of slowing down. On the season, Corum's 20-73-0 line isn't particularly inspiring, but he'll try to bounce back in a divisional showdown with the Seahawks in Week 9.