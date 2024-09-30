Blake Corum News: Used exclusively on special teams

Corum didn't play a snap on offense and logged 16 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 24-18 loss to Chicago.

Kyren Williams saw his lowest usage of the season, ceding a total of 13 snaps to backup Ronnie Rivers. Despite this, Corum got no usage on offense for the third time in four games, with his only touches on the season coming in the waning moments of a blowout loss to the Cardinals. Head coach Sean McVay is still clearly content with Williams handling the majority of the workload at running back, with Rivers working as his backup, and Corum's role doesn't seem to be expanding barring injury heading into a Week 5 showdown with Green Bay.