Blake Grupe News: Hits two FGs in Week 15

Grupe converted on 2-for-2 field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 point-after tries during Sunday's 20-19 defeat against Washington.

Grupe bounced back after going 0-for-2 on field-goal tries last week. The second-year kicker knocked through field goals on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, first hitting from 41 yards out before hitting again from 51 yards. Grupe has now converted 22 of 26 field-goal tries this season, and he's gone 14-for-16 on attempts of 40-plus yards. The Saints will next play versus the Packers on Monday, Dec. 23.