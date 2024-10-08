Blake Grupe News: Misses second PAT versus Chiefs

Grupe converted on 1-for-2 point-after tries during Monday's 26-13 loss against Kansas City.

Grupe did not attempt a field goal for the first time this season, and he missed a PAT for just the second time. The second-year kicker has now logged just four field-goal tries since Week 1. After rolling to back-to-back blowout wins to start the season, the Saints' offense has sputtered over the past three games. This only figures to get worst with quarterback Derek Carr expected to miss multiple weeks due to an oblique injury sustained Monday night. Grupe will hope to see more opportunities during next week's game versus the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 13.