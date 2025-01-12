Fantasy Football
Bo Melton News: One catch against Eagles

Published on January 12, 2025

Melton recorded one catch on three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Eagles.

The Packers were down several key pass catchers, as Christian Watson (knee) was inactive, while Jayden Reed (shoulder) and Romeo Doubs (head) were also forced to exit the game. That forced Melton into a more significant role, and he earned multiple targets in a game for just the sixth time in 18 total contests for the campaign. Melton has had moments of productivity in his first two years as a pro, but if he sticks with the Packers as a restricted free agent, he'll likely remain relatively buried on the depth chart.

