Bo Melton News: Returning to Green Bay

Melton signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender with he Packers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Melton is now officially set to return to Green Bay where he hauled in eight passes for 91 yards in 17 games last season in addition to carrying the ball eight times for 54 yards. He will likely compete for a spot as a depth receiver and can contribute as a returner and special teamer as well.