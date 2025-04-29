Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bo Melton headshot

Bo Melton News: Returning to Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Melton signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender with he Packers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Melton is now officially set to return to Green Bay where he hauled in eight passes for 91 yards in 17 games last season in addition to carrying the ball eight times for 54 yards. He will likely compete for a spot as a depth receiver and can contribute as a returner and special teamer as well.

Bo Melton
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now