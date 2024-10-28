Bo Nix News: Produces four TDs in win

Nix completed 28 of 37 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns while adding four rushing yards and a TD on five carries in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

The rookie QB put together his best performance of the season, leading the Broncos to touchdowns on three straight drives in the second quarter before capping his day with a nine-yard scoring toss to Jaleel McLaughlin in the third. Nix's 284 passing yards were also a career high, and while the quality of the opposition Sunday has to be taken into account, the Oregon product has still completed 66.7 percent of his passes over the last four games while generating nine touchdowns (seven through the air, two on the ground) against only one interception. Nix will take on a Ravens defense in Week 9 that just allowed Jameis Winston to hang 334 yards and three TDs on them in his first start of the season.