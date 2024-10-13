Bo Nix News: Throws two more TDs in loss

Nix completed 19 of 33 of pass attempts for 216 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing six times for 61 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Nix followed up last week's two-score performance with another pair of touchdowns against the Chargers on Sunday. The rookie first-rounder had just one touchdown pass in his first four games with Denver, so his recent ability to finish off drives shows some development as a passer. Nix's ability as a rusher (37-180-3) gives him value as a deep-league option heading into Thursday's matchup against New Orleans.