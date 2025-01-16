Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobby Wagner headshot

Bobby Wagner News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Wagner (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against Detroit.

Wagner registered a DNP/DNP/LP practice log this week due to an ankle injury. Despite not logging a full practice, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Thursday that there is "no concern" about Wagner's ankle for Saturday's contest, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Wagner played every single defensive snap during the Commanders' NFC wild-card win over the Buccaneers this past Monday and finished with eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Bobby Wagner
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now