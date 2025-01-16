Bobby Wagner News: Good to go Saturday

Wagner (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against Detroit.

Wagner registered a DNP/DNP/LP practice log this week due to an ankle injury. Despite not logging a full practice, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Thursday that there is "no concern" about Wagner's ankle for Saturday's contest, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Wagner played every single defensive snap during the Commanders' NFC wild-card win over the Buccaneers this past Monday and finished with eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.