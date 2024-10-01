Bobby Wagner News: Leads Commanders in tackling

Wagner registered 11 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, during Sunday's 42-14 win over Arizona.

Wagner once again led the Commanders in tackles Sunday as he managed to reach double digits in that category for the second time this season. He also recorded his first sack of the regular season, as he combined with Daron Payne for an 11-yard sack on quarterback Kyler Murray early in the third quarter. Wagner leads Washington with 38 total tackles through four regular-season games, and his 24 solo tackles is tied for eighth in the NFL with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.