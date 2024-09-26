Fantasy Football
Boye Mafe Injury: Held out of Thursday's practice

Mafe (knee) did not practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Mafe was able to play through the injury in Week 3 against the Dolphins, and he finished that game with four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, while playing 38 defensive snaps. The 2022 second-round pick will have two more chances of seeing the practice field ahead of Monday's contest against Detroit. Mafe has registered one sack in each of the first three games of the regular season.

Boye Mafe
Written By RotoWire Staff