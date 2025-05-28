Fantasy Football
Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb Injury: Advancing in ACL recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 11:15am

Chubb (knee) is participating in a limited capacity during OTAs, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Chubb has practiced in most sessions during offseason workouts so far. It's a promising development for him after he missed the entire 2024 season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. If available, he projects to play a major role on the edge for Miami in 2025.

