Bradley Chubb Injury: Without return timetable

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Friday that Chubb (knee, PUP) remains without a timetable for return, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chubb is eligible to come off the reserve/PUP list next week, but it sounds like that's not going to happen. The 28-year-old edge rusher tore his ACL in Week 17 last season but has been taking part in defensive and positional meetings this season. Weaver said he does "feel" Chubb will play at some point this season. Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah and rookie Chop Robinson have paced Miami in pass-rushing snaps off the edge through three weeks.