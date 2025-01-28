Brandon Graham Injury: Could return for Super Bowl

Graham (triceps) said Monday that he's taking his injury recovery "one day at a time" and did not rule out a return for Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Graham tore his triceps in Week 12 against the Rams, which led to him being placed on injured reserve. The injury was severe enough to be considered season-ending at the time, but it appears the veteran linebacker -- who played an integral role in the Eagles' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII -- has an outside chance of playing in Super Bowl LIX. He would have to be designated to return from IR, then be activated to the 53-man roster in order to be eligible to play.