Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Stephens headshot

Brandon Stephens News: Logs 70 tackles in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Stephens played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 70 tackles (59 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and 10 pass defenses.

In the four seasons since being selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Stephens has logged at least 70 tackles in three campaigns. It's unclear whether Stephens will return to Baltimore for 2025, as he enters the offseason as a restricted free agent and top contributors from the 2022 NFL Draft class like Kyle Hamilton,Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely are eligible for extensions. Stephens should garner plenty of interest during the offseason from teams looking to upgrade its secondary.

Brandon Stephens
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now