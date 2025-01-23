Brandon Stephens News: Logs 70 tackles in 2024

Stephens played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 70 tackles (59 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and 10 pass defenses.

In the four seasons since being selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Stephens has logged at least 70 tackles in three campaigns. It's unclear whether Stephens will return to Baltimore for 2025, as he enters the offseason as a restricted free agent and top contributors from the 2022 NFL Draft class like Kyle Hamilton,Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely are eligible for extensions. Stephens should garner plenty of interest during the offseason from teams looking to upgrade its secondary.