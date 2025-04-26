Fantasy Football
Brashard Smith

Brashard Smith News: Intriguing late-round pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Chiefs selected Smith in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 228th overall.

Smith is an intriguing prospect. He had considerable pedigree as a four-star wide receiver and was a special-teams standout with Miami before transferring to SMU for his final collegiate season. He converted to running back with the Mustangs and totaled 1,659 yards from scrimmage with 14 touchdowns. It's difficult to get too excited about the potential for a seventh-round selection to immediately contribute, but Smith will be on a historically strong offense with a relatively open backfield.

