Fantasy Football ADP: RB Values to Target in 2025

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime don't look like serious threats after last year's performances. Harvey is being drafted outside the top-20 RBs, which presents

Sean Payton has a history of maximizing running back efficiency, and RJ Harvey could be next in line. With a strong offensive line and a defense that should keep games close, Harvey is set to see heavy usage in both the run and pass game.

Although the offensive line isn't elite, Kevin Stefanski's run schemes still shine. Judkins is going outside the top-20 RBs in fantasy drafts, but I rank him closer to 15-18. That gap makes him a strong value.

Cleveland used the 36th pick in this year's draft on Judkins, signaling confidence in him as a lead back. While Jerome Ford took a post-draft pay cut and Dylan Sampson (fourth round) was drafted for depth, Judkins profiles as a true three-down option.

Check out our Picks and Props tool to find the best prop bets for these backs and more for added context on player expectations heading into 2025.

Running back remains a volatile position in fantasy football year over year. While drafters love to chase upside, the position often comes down to usage trends, coaching systems, and efficiency. Below are seven backs whose ADPs stand out, for better or worse, as we head into summer drafts.

Running back remains a volatile position in fantasy football year over year. While drafters love to chase upside, the position often comes down to usage trends, coaching systems, and efficiency. Below are seven backs whose ADPs stand out, for better or worse, as we head into summer drafts.

Check out our Picks and Props tool to find the best prop bets for these backs and more for added context on player expectations heading into 2025.

Running Back Values to Target

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland used the 36th pick in this year's draft on Judkins, signaling confidence in him as a lead back. While Jerome Ford took a post-draft pay cut and Dylan Sampson (fourth round) was drafted for depth, Judkins profiles as a true three-down option.

Although the offensive line isn't elite, Kevin Stefanski's run schemes still shine. Judkins is going outside the top-20 RBs in fantasy drafts, but I rank him closer to 15-18. That gap makes him a strong value.

Explore my latest RotoWire articles for more rookie RB analysis like this.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has a history of maximizing running back efficiency, and RJ Harvey could be next in line. With a strong offensive line and a defense that should keep games close, Harvey is set to see heavy usage in both the run and pass game.

Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime don't look like serious threats after last year's performances. Harvey is being drafted outside the top-20 RBs, which presents a clear buying opportunity in all formats. The rookie could finish as RB15, possibly higher.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco's ADP soared last summer with expectations of a three-down role. That didn't materialize, partly due to a broken leg early in the season. He returned in Week 13 but lacked burst, perhaps because of an incomplete recovery.

Now healthy, Pacheco should see 15-plus touches per game. Kareem Hunt is a minor threat, and rookie Brashard Smith could slide into a version of the old Jerick McKinnon role. Pacheco is being drafted outside the top-30 RBs. That's a buying opportunity. With reasonable health, he should return to top-24 status with added upside.

Review his 2024 production in the RB fantasy stats archive .

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

Mitchell flashed major upside in 2023 before suffering an ACL tear. In 2024, he never looked right, logging only 33 snaps in seven games. But heading into 2025, coach John Harbaugh said Mitchell will be on "a whole new level."

He averaged 8.4 yards per carry on 47 attempts as a rookie, with eight-plus carries in five of his final six games that year. He also had two targets in four of his last five. If healthy, Mitchell could easily leapfrog Justice Hill for change-of-pace duties behind Derrick Henry. With an ADP outside the top-70 RBs, Mitchell is one of the best late-round stashes.

Overvalued Running Backs to Avoid

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Walker has finished as the RB18, RB19 and RB20 in total PPR points in his three seasons. Yet, year after year, drafters push him into the RB15 to RB16 range. His production has never matched his ADP. Since averaging 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie, he's fallen to 4.1 and 3.7 in the two seasons since.

Despite ranking in the 98th percentile in broken tackle rate in 2024, he finished just 38th percentile in yards after contact. Walker will again split work with Zach Charbonnet behind a mediocre offensive line. Unless his price drops a tier, he remains a fade.

Tyrone Tracy, New York Giants

Tracy helped a lot of fantasy managers in 2024, but the role shift late in the season is hard to ignore. After getting 16-20 carries in five of six games from Weeks 5 to 10, Tracy's workload dropped to 12 carries per game in his final seven contests, including four games with 10 or fewer carries.

The Giants spent a fourth-round pick on Cam Skattebo, a powerful back who's likely to handle early down and red-zone work. Tracy, a former wide receiver, is best suited as a passing-down specialist. He's being drafted around RB30, but I have him in the 36-40 range.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White was a star in 2023 and solid for much of 2024, but his role collapsed late in the year. From Week 17 through the wild-card playoffs, he averaged just 20 snaps, two carries, one catch and 16 total yards. Meanwhile, rookie Bucky Irving has taken over the top spot in the backfield.

White is being drafted in the top-50 RBs, which is too steep. I have White ranked closer to RB55, and the trend lines don't offer much hope for recovery.

Final Thoughts on Fantasy Football ADP RB Values

Understanding Fantasy Football ADP trends is key to maximizing draft-day value. Some backs like Judkins, Harvey and Pacheco have clear paths to exceed cost. Others, including Walker, White and Tracy, come with red flags that make them overvalued at current price points.

Check back throughout the offseason as camp updates and depth chart shifts reshape the value landscape across all positions.