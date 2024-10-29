Braylon Sanders News: Headed to New England

The Patriots signed Sanders to the practice squad Tuesday.

Sanders was in Miami during training camp, but he was waived with an injury settlement Sept. 4 after being placed on injured reserve due to a lower body injury in late August. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury, and he'll provide the Patriots some depth in case any of the wide receivers on the active roster are unable to play. Sanders appeared in three regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2023 and finished with two catches (on three targets) for 17 yards.