Target Breakdown: Week 15 WR and TE Usage Report (with Week 16 Waivers Preview)

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 15, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Wide Receivers
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Sn Δ
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|TS Δ
|AY Sh W15
|AY Sh Szn
|AY Δ
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|73.5%
|89.9%
|-16.4%
|47.6%
|26.9%
|20.7%
|46.6%
|32.6%
|14.0%
|2
|Michael Pittman
|97.5%
|96.3%
|1.2%
|45.2%
|26.2%
|19.0%
|40.1%
|28.8%
|11.3%
|3
|Chris Moore
|86.2%
|62.6%
|23.6%
|33.3%
|15.2%
|18.1%
|36.5%
|16.1%
|20.4%
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|82.4%
|74.5%
|7.8%
|30.2%
|13.9%
|16.3%
|29.4%
|15.2%
|14.2%
|5
|Russell Gage
|62.3%
|58.0%
|4.3%
|28.6%
|13.0%
|15.6%
|26.9%
|9.3%
|17.6%
|6
|Brandon Johnson
|59.0%
|57.5%
|1.5%
|15.4%
|0.0%
|15.4%
|43.0%
|0.0%
|43.0%
|7
|A.J. Brown
|88.7%
|83.8%
|4.9%
|43.2%
|29.2%
|14.0%
|55.7%
|41.7%
|14.0%
|8
|Noah Brown
|74.3%
|75.9%
|-1.6%
|30.0%
|16.0%
|14.0%
|37.1%
|23.6%
|13.5%
|9
|Rashid Shaheed
|70.9%
|33.5%
|37.4%
|21.1%
|7.9%
|13.2%
|29.5%
|14.7%
|14.8%
|10
|Drake London
|81.2%
|80.1%
|1.0%
|42.3%
|30.1%
|12.2%
|37.9%
|28.5%
|9.4%
|11
|Tyreek Hill
|82.5%
|75.1%
|7.4%
|43.3%
|32.3%
|11.0%
|35.8%
|40.1%
|-4.3%
|12
|Jerry Jeudy
|76.1%
|65.7%
|10.4%
|30.8%
|19.9%
|10.9%
|23.4%
|26.3%
|-2.9%
|13
|Braxton Berrios
|44.3%
|30.8%
|13.4%
|17.6%
|7.0%
|10.6%
|20.0%
|5.4%
|14.6%
|14
|Tutu Atwell
|86.1%
|27.6%
|58.4%
|20.0%
|9.6%
|10.4%
|43.0%
|25.3%
|17.7%
|15
|Jeff Smith
|45.9%
|19.6%
|26.3%
|14.7%
|5.1%
|9.6%
|17.0%
|7.1%
|9.9%
|16
|Jahan Dotson
|81.0%
|72.9%
|8.1%
|22.2%
|13.2%
|9.0%
|32.5%
|21.4%
|11.1%
|17
|Christian Watson
|86.8%
|55.0%
|31.8%
|21.4%
|12.9%
|8.5%
|25.7%
|21.1%
|4.6%
|18
|George Pickens
|66.2%
|76.7%
|-10.5%
|23.8%
|15.3%
|8.5%
|43.5%
|26.5%
|17.0%
|19
|Jauan Jennings
|83.6%
|41.5%
|42.1%
|19.2%
|11.9%
|7.3%
|26.3%
|13.6%
|12.7%
|20
|Dante Pettis
|79.3%
|49.5%
|29.8%
|19.0%
|11.9%
|7.1%
|7.7%
|13.7%
|-6.0%
|21
|Mack Hollins
|87.5%
|93.6%
|-6.1%
|25.0%
|18.2%
|6.8%
|37.4%
|25.2%
|12.2%
|22
|Elijah Moore
|73.8%
|67.9%
|5.8%
|20.6%
|13.8%
|6.8%
|14.3%
|19.9%
|-5.6%
|23
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|88.2%
|70.4%
|17.7%
|24.4%
|18.5%
|5.9%
|29.7%
|19.9%
|9.8%
|24
|Nelson Agholor
|82.5%
|53.2%
|29.4%
|20.0%
|14.3%
|5.7%
|32.2%
|21.3%
|10.9%
|25
|Quez Watkins
|66.2%
|58.2%
|8.0%
|16.2%
|10.6%
|5.6%
|8.8%
|11.6%
|-2.8%
|26
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|39.3%
|24.7%
|14.6%
|11.5%
|6.1%
|5.4%
|1.6%
|12.2%
|-10.6%
|27
|Shi Smith
|46.5%
|49.1%
|-2.5%
|15.8%
|10.4%
|5.4%
|10.9%
|12.3%
|-1.4%
|28
|Chris Conley
|50.9%
|36.0%
|14.9%
|11.5%
|6.5%
|5.0%
|10.7%
|10.5%
|0.2%
|29
|DJ Moore
|95.4%
|96.6%
|-1.2%
|31.6%
|26.6%
|5.0%
|51.9%
|45.9%
|6.0%
|30
|Demarcus Robinson
|63.9%
|58.3%
|5.6%
|21.4%
|16.8%
|4.6%
|18.4%
|18.7%
|-0.3%
|31
|Mike Evans
|81.2%
|83.9%
|-2.7%
|23.8%
|19.4%
|4.4%
|42.2%
|34.4%
|7.8%
|32
|Ja'Marr Chase
|90.3%
|93.2%
|-2.8%
|34.2%
|29.9%
|4.3%
|50.8%
|38.7%
|12.1%
|33
|Kalif Raymond
|30.3%
|51.3%
|-21.0%
|16.7%
|12.6%
|4.1%
|20.9%
|16.2%
|4.7%
|34
|Keenan Allen
|87.3%
|70.9%
|16.4%
|23.7%
|19.9%
|3.8%
|25.9%
|28.0%
|-2.1%
|35
|Garrett Wilson
|98.4%
|76.7%
|21.7%
|26.5%
|22.9%
|3.6%
|34.4%
|34.4%
|36
|Mike Williams
|87.3%
|78.5%
|8.8%
|21.1%
|17.8%
|3.3%
|41.2%
|33.7%
|7.5%
|37
|Darius Slayton
|93.6%
|65.7%
|27.9%
|23.3%
|20.5%
|2.8%
|34.3%
|38.6%
|-4.3%
|38
|Marquise Goodwin
|59.0%
|51.0%
|8.0%
|12.2%
|9.9%
|2.3%
|15.3%
|14.0%
|1.3%
|39
|Jaylen Waddle
|68.4%
|73.6%
|-5.2%
|23.3%
|21.3%
|2.0%
|41.2%
|27.9%
|13.3%
|40
|Romeo Doubs
|32.4%
|65.7%
|-33.3%
|17.9%
|15.9%
|2.0%
|25.7%
|21.1%
|4.6%
|41
|Velus Jones
|67.2%
|20.5%
|46.8%
|9.5%
|7.6%
|1.9%
|29.1%
|9.1%
|20.0%
|42
|DeAndre Hopkins
|91.5%
|87.5%
|4.1%
|31.4%
|29.8%
|1.6%
|31.2%
|42.8%
|-11.6%
|43
|Ben Skowronek
|69.8%
|82.2%
|-12.5%
|15.0%
|13.6%
|1.4%
|24.2%
|14.8%
|9.4%
|44
|Richie James
|79.0%
|44.4%
|34.7%
|16.7%
|15.3%
|1.4%
|23.6%
|17.7%
|5.9%
|45
|Marvin Jones
|65.7%
|69.0%
|-3.3%
|14.6%
|13.5%
|1.1%
|20.8%
|24.3%
|-3.5%
|46
|Steven Sims
|42.7%
|30.4%
|12.3%
|9.5%
|8.5%
|1.0%
|12.7%
|5.6%
|7.1%
|47
|Randall Cobb
|38.2%
|44.8%
|-6.6%
|14.3%
|13.3%
|1.0%
|20.0%
|18.0%
|2.0%
|48
|Justin Jefferson
|91.8%
|95.6%
|-3.8%
|30.2%
|29.3%
|0.9%
|25.9%
|40.4%
|-14.5%
|49
|Tyquan Thornton
|93.7%
|61.8%
|31.9%
|13.3%
|12.5%
|0.8%
|23.6%
|21.5%
|2.1%
|50
|Terrace Marshall
|88.4%
|71.8%
|16.6%
|15.8%
|15.1%
|0.7%
|18.0%
|25.1%
|-7.1%
|51
|Christian Kirk
|88.6%
|88.7%
|-0.1%
|24.4%
|23.9%
|0.5%
|34.0%
|30.4%
|3.6%
|52
|Byron Pringle
|89.7%
|35.8%
|53.9%
|9.5%
|9.4%
|0.1%
|24.5%
|16.9%
|7.6%
|53
|Isaiah McKenzie
|56.3%
|54.9%
|1.4%
|13.2%
|13.1%
|0.1%
|23.8%
|12.1%
|11.7%
|54
|Justin Watson
|64.5%
|41.5%
|23.0%
|4.9%
|5.0%
|-0.1%
|26.3%
|11.6%
|14.7%
|55
|Tee Higgins
|80.7%
|65.8%
|14.9%
|21.1%
|21.3%
|-0.2%
|33.5%
|31.5%
|2.0%
|56
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|84.9%
|77.4%
|7.4%
|27.8%
|28.1%
|-0.3%
|35.8%
|24.6%
|11.2%
|57
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|52.6%
|68.3%
|-15.7%
|12.2%
|12.8%
|-0.6%
|23.9%
|24.2%
|-0.3%
|58
|Freddie Swain
|55.2%
|55.2%
|0.0%
|3.8%
|4.5%
|-0.7%
|-2.3%
|-3.0%
|0.7%
|59
|Terry McLaurin
|93.1%
|90.4%
|2.7%
|22.2%
|22.9%
|-0.7%
|11.2%
|35.7%
|-24.5%
|60
|Tyler Boyd
|59.7%
|73.8%
|-14.1%
|13.2%
|13.9%
|-0.7%
|13.6%
|19.8%
|-6.2%
|61
|Gabe Davis
|97.2%
|91.4%
|5.8%
|15.8%
|16.6%
|-0.8%
|20.5%
|29.2%
|-8.7%
|62
|Isaiah Hodgins
|88.7%
|74.4%
|14.3%
|13.3%
|14.2%
|-0.9%
|26.0%
|23.1%
|2.9%
|63
|Curtis Samuel
|58.6%
|73.2%
|-14.6%
|18.5%
|19.4%
|-0.9%
|18.9%
|16.5%
|2.4%
|64
|Alec Pierce
|77.2%
|64.6%
|12.6%
|12.9%
|13.9%
|-1.0%
|25.6%
|28.7%
|-3.1%
|65
|Tyler Lockett
|90.2%
|82.4%
|7.8%
|22.0%
|23.6%
|-1.6%
|32.9%
|33.2%
|-0.3%
|66
|Devin Duvernay
|70.5%
|68.7%
|1.8%
|10.7%
|12.5%
|-1.8%
|6.8%
|13.8%
|-7.0%
|67
|Parris Campbell
|82.3%
|83.5%
|-1.2%
|12.9%
|14.7%
|-1.8%
|8.5%
|13.6%
|-5.1%
|68
|Jakobi Meyers
|60.3%
|76.0%
|-15.7%
|20.0%
|21.8%
|-1.8%
|37.0%
|32.1%
|4.9%
|69
|Marquise Brown
|91.5%
|94.9%
|-3.3%
|22.9%
|25.6%
|-2.7%
|22.0%
|38.0%
|-16.0%
|70
|Chris Godwin
|88.4%
|81.5%
|6.9%
|19.0%
|21.8%
|-2.8%
|16.1%
|19.0%
|-2.9%
|71
|Amari Cooper
|71.9%
|83.4%
|-11.6%
|23.1%
|26.1%
|-3.0%
|37.1%
|37.2%
|-0.1%
|72
|Denzel Mims
|8.2%
|50.0%
|-41.8%
|5.9%
|9.1%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|12.9%
|-10.0%
|73
|A.J. Green
|59.3%
|56.7%
|2.6%
|5.7%
|9.2%
|-3.5%
|4.7%
|13.8%
|-9.1%
|74
|DeVonta Smith
|95.8%
|90.4%
|5.4%
|21.6%
|25.2%
|-3.6%
|28.2%
|30.6%
|-2.4%
|75
|Zay Jones
|95.7%
|87.0%
|8.7%
|19.5%
|23.1%
|-3.6%
|27.7%
|26.8%
|0.9%
|76
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|82.6%
|69.8%
|12.8%
|11.5%
|15.4%
|-3.9%
|27.1%
|18.6%
|8.5%
|77
|DK Metcalf
|96.7%
|80.7%
|16.0%
|22.0%
|26.0%
|-4.0%
|23.9%
|37.3%
|-13.4%
|78
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|76.6%
|89.2%
|-12.6%
|15.4%
|19.5%
|-4.1%
|14.4%
|27.7%
|-13.3%
|79
|Amari Rodgers
|51.7%
|44.3%
|7.5%
|11.1%
|15.4%
|-4.3%
|16.4%
|20.7%
|-4.3%
|80
|Phillip Dorsett
|84.5%
|48.2%
|36.3%
|3.7%
|8.0%
|-4.3%
|11.8%
|14.3%
|-2.5%
|81
|Hunter Renfrow
|42.2%
|64.6%
|-22.4%
|9.4%
|13.7%
|-4.3%
|11.5%
|10.9%
|0.6%
|82
|Chris Olave
|49.1%
|66.2%
|-17.1%
|21.1%
|25.5%
|-4.4%
|28.1%
|41.0%
|-12.9%
|83
|DeAndre Carter
|22.5%
|63.5%
|-41.0%
|5.3%
|9.8%
|-4.5%
|6.0%
|13.7%
|-7.7%
|84
|Davante Adams
|98.4%
|95.3%
|3.2%
|28.1%
|32.7%
|-4.6%
|24.8%
|42.1%
|-17.3%
|85
|Stefon Diggs
|84.5%
|77.1%
|7.4%
|23.7%
|28.3%
|-4.6%
|24.1%
|35.7%
|-11.6%
|86
|Robert Woods
|82.5%
|76.4%
|6.1%
|15.4%
|20.6%
|-5.2%
|17.0%
|23.1%
|-6.1%
|87
|CeeDee Lamb
|93.2%
|87.5%
|5.7%
|23.3%
|28.6%
|-5.3%
|29.7%
|36.9%
|-7.2%
|88
|Brandon Aiyuk
|96.7%
|91.4%
|5.3%
|15.4%
|20.7%
|-5.3%
|25.4%
|30.1%
|-4.7%
|89
|Joshua Palmer
|64.8%
|83.3%
|-18.5%
|13.2%
|18.5%
|-5.3%
|10.7%
|25.9%
|-15.2%
|90
|Damiere Byrd
|40.6%
|37.2%
|3.4%
|3.8%
|9.2%
|-5.4%
|7.7%
|16.9%
|-9.2%
|91
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|82.5%
|76.9%
|5.6%
|7.7%
|13.4%
|-5.7%
|13.0%
|21.4%
|-8.4%
|92
|Trent Sherfield
|54.4%
|58.1%
|-3.7%
|3.3%
|9.4%
|-6.1%
|1.2%
|10.3%
|-9.1%
|93
|Van Jefferson
|97.7%
|71.4%
|26.3%
|10.0%
|16.2%
|-6.2%
|35.0%
|29.3%
|5.7%
|94
|Skyy Moore
|38.2%
|29.2%
|9.0%
|0.0%
|6.9%
|-6.9%
|8.2%
|-8.2%
|95
|DJ Chark
|75.8%
|71.4%
|4.4%
|5.6%
|14.1%
|-8.5%
|11.9%
|32.9%
|-21.0%
|96
|Jarvis Landry
|34.6%
|56.4%
|-21.8%
|5.3%
|14.4%
|-9.1%
|3.8%
|13.6%
|-9.8%
|97
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|5.2%
|60.0%
|-54.8%
|4.8%
|13.9%
|-9.1%
|8.5%
|21.6%
|-13.1%
|98
|Michael Gallup
|91.9%
|73.4%
|18.5%
|6.7%
|17.3%
|-10.6%
|6.3%
|23.8%
|-17.5%
|99
|Adam Thielen
|90.6%
|92.1%
|-1.5%
|7.5%
|18.5%
|-11.0%
|13.6%
|23.7%
|-10.1%
|100
|Allen Lazard
|94.1%
|90.7%
|3.4%
|7.1%
|21.0%
|-13.9%
|23.4%
|32.6%
|-9.2%
|101
|Josh Reynolds
|60.6%
|70.1%
|-9.5%
|0.0%
|16.3%
|-16.3%
|25.7%
|-25.7%
|102
|Courtland Sutton
|89.5%
|23.9%
|31.4%
|103
|Darnell Mooney
|83.2%
|27.7%
|35.4%
|104
|Deebo Samuel
|76.7%
|24.4%
|16.7%
|105
|Allen Robinson
|90.8%
|14.9%
|20.8%
|106
|Brandin Cooks
|81.0%
|20.6%
|29.5%
|107
|DeVante Parker
|65.6%
|11.9%
|25.4%
|108
|Corey Davis
|65.8%
|12.9%
|23.7%
|109
|Chase Claypool
|46.3%
|19.5%
|19.8%
|110
|Treylon Burks
|50.6%
|16.7%
|24.5%
|111
|Nico Collins
|71.4%
|19.0%
|31.3%
|112
|Kendall Hinton
|58.2%
|9.8%
|9.7%
|113
|Julio Jones
|53.2%
|11.2%
|23.5%
|114
|Mecole Hardman
|52.5%
|10.8%
|12.3%
Tight Ends
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Sn Δ
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|TS Δ
|AY Sh W15
|AY Sh Szn
|AY Δ
|1
|Juwan Johnson
|50.9%
|65.9%
|-15.0%
|31.6%
|13.9%
|17.7%
|34.3%
|13.9%
|20.4%
|2
|Jordan Akins
|44.8%
|40.4%
|4.4%
|22.2%
|10.9%
|11.3%
|19.4%
|9.9%
|9.5%
|3
|Dawson Knox
|81.7%
|80.4%
|1.3%
|21.1%
|12.7%
|8.4%
|20.5%
|11.2%
|9.3%
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|57.9%
|36.1%
|21.8%
|19.2%
|11.9%
|7.3%
|24.1%
|12.3%
|11.8%
|5
|Evan Engram
|85.7%
|77.6%
|8.1%
|24.4%
|17.1%
|7.3%
|12.7%
|14.7%
|-2.0%
|6
|Tyler Higbee
|88.4%
|86.5%
|1.9%
|25.0%
|20.0%
|5.0%
|12.7%
|9.8%
|2.9%
|7
|Cole Kmet
|100.0%
|94.4%
|5.6%
|23.8%
|19.3%
|4.5%
|12.5%
|17.7%
|-5.2%
|8
|MyCole Pruitt
|55.1%
|35.4%
|19.7%
|11.5%
|7.1%
|4.4%
|7.0%
|2.2%
|4.8%
|9
|David Njoku
|93.8%
|81.4%
|12.3%
|23.1%
|18.8%
|4.3%
|17.3%
|14.9%
|2.4%
|10
|Trey McBride
|84.8%
|45.1%
|39.7%
|14.3%
|10.4%
|3.9%
|11.5%
|7.9%
|3.6%
|11
|Mitchell Wilcox
|91.9%
|43.6%
|48.4%
|7.9%
|4.3%
|3.6%
|6.9%
|2.8%
|4.1%
|12
|Noah Fant
|50.8%
|59.8%
|-9.0%
|14.6%
|11.6%
|3.0%
|15.7%
|9.0%
|6.7%
|13
|George Kittle
|85.3%
|90.9%
|-5.7%
|19.2%
|16.9%
|2.3%
|31.3%
|15.6%
|15.7%
|14
|Hunter Henry
|81.0%
|76.7%
|4.3%
|13.3%
|11.1%
|2.2%
|0.8%
|12.3%
|-11.5%
|15
|Austin Hooper
|47.4%
|51.3%
|-4.0%
|15.4%
|13.2%
|2.2%
|18.6%
|13.8%
|4.8%
|16
|Gerald Everett
|62.0%
|61.2%
|0.8%
|15.8%
|14.1%
|1.7%
|7.5%
|13.3%
|-5.8%
|17
|Teagan Quitoriano
|82.8%
|22.8%
|59.9%
|7.4%
|5.8%
|1.6%
|5.7%
|6.3%
|-0.6%
|18
|Eric Saubert
|58.2%
|34.8%
|23.5%
|7.7%
|6.3%
|1.4%
|19.3%
|6.5%
|12.8%
|19
|Daniel Bellinger
|98.4%
|68.4%
|30.0%
|13.3%
|12.0%
|1.3%
|16.4%
|5.2%
|11.2%
|20
|Noah Gray
|56.6%
|52.4%
|4.2%
|7.3%
|6.1%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|4.5%
|-3.9%
|21
|C.J. Uzomah
|52.5%
|53.4%
|-1.0%
|5.9%
|5.7%
|0.2%
|6.4%
|3.5%
|2.9%
|22
|Travis Kelce
|75.0%
|78.8%
|-3.8%
|24.4%
|24.4%
|0.0%
|24.5%
|24.6%
|-0.1%
|23
|Jonnu Smith
|58.7%
|48.8%
|9.9%
|10.0%
|10.3%
|-0.3%
|10.0%
|4.8%
|5.2%
|24
|Zach Gentry
|61.8%
|50.3%
|11.5%
|4.8%
|5.3%
|-0.5%
|-1.4%
|1.4%
|-2.8%
|25
|Cameron Brate
|42.0%
|51.5%
|-9.5%
|9.5%
|10.7%
|-1.2%
|12.1%
|9.6%
|2.5%
|26
|Durham Smythe
|64.9%
|55.4%
|9.5%
|3.3%
|5.0%
|-1.7%
|-0.6%
|1.8%
|-2.4%
|27
|Adam Trautman
|65.5%
|55.3%
|10.1%
|5.3%
|7.1%
|-1.8%
|4.1%
|4.3%
|-0.2%
|28
|Logan Thomas
|67.2%
|66.8%
|0.4%
|11.1%
|13.1%
|-2.0%
|8.0%
|11.8%
|-3.8%
|29
|Isaiah Likely
|42.6%
|36.5%
|6.1%
|10.7%
|12.9%
|-2.2%
|8.9%
|10.8%
|-1.9%
|30
|Mark Andrews
|91.8%
|82.2%
|9.6%
|25.0%
|27.2%
|-2.2%
|31.7%
|34.1%
|-2.4%
|31
|Jack Stoll
|78.9%
|53.1%
|25.8%
|2.7%
|5.3%
|-2.6%
|1.1%
|3.5%
|-2.4%
|32
|T.J. Hockenson
|95.3%
|88.9%
|6.4%
|17.0%
|20.3%
|-3.3%
|23.0%
|16.8%
|6.2%
|33
|Mo Alie-Cox
|50.6%
|50.6%
|0.0%
|3.2%
|6.8%
|-3.6%
|3.1%
|4.6%
|-1.5%
|34
|Dalton Schultz
|97.3%
|77.6%
|19.7%
|13.3%
|18.1%
|-4.8%
|9.5%
|16.2%
|-6.7%
|35
|Taysom Hill
|43.6%
|31.4%
|12.2%
|0.0%
|5.0%
|-5.0%
|4.3%
|-4.3%
|36
|Mike Gesicki
|19.3%
|46.8%
|-27.5%
|3.3%
|8.5%
|-5.2%
|1.5%
|7.9%
|-6.4%
|37
|Parker Hesse
|55.1%
|61.0%
|-5.9%
|0.0%
|5.3%
|-5.3%
|3.5%
|-3.5%
|38
|Will Dissly
|59.0%
|62.3%
|-3.3%
|2.4%
|8.1%
|-5.7%
|2.9%
|5.3%
|-2.4%
|39
|Darren Waller
|48.4%
|59.3%
|-10.9%
|9.4%
|15.2%
|-5.8%
|8.6%
|18.7%
|-10.1%
|40
|Geoff Swaim
|50.9%
|58.6%
|-7.7%
|0.0%
|5.9%
|-5.9%
|1.8%
|-1.8%
|41
|Robert Tonyan
|51.5%
|52.7%
|-1.2%
|7.1%
|13.3%
|-6.2%
|10.7%
|9.0%
|1.7%
|42
|Foster Moreau
|56.3%
|81.9%
|-25.6%
|6.3%
|12.7%
|-6.5%
|2.4%
|11.3%
|-8.9%
|43
|John Bates
|53.5%
|44.6%
|8.8%
|0.0%
|7.3%
|-7.3%
|4.6%
|-4.6%
|44
|Cade Otton
|62.3%
|69.0%
|-6.7%
|2.4%
|10.5%
|-8.1%
|0.8%
|9.3%
|-8.5%
|45
|Tyler Conklin
|73.8%
|77.3%
|-3.6%
|5.9%
|15.3%
|-9.4%
|2.4%
|14.1%
|-11.7%
|46
|Greg Dulcich
|67.2%
|75.8%
|-8.7%
|7.7%
|17.5%
|-9.8%
|10.1%
|24.2%
|-14.1%
|47
|Pat Freiermuth
|55.9%
|66.1%
|-10.2%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|-20.0%
|19.7%
|-19.7%
|48
|Zach Ertz
|79.0%
|18.1%
|20.4%
|49
|Dallas Goedert
|87.0%
|20.5%
|14.0%
|50
|Hayden Hurst
|59.6%
|14.4%
|10.6%
Week 15 Injury Report
Inactives
WRs Courtland Sutton & Kendall Hinton (hamstring)
WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle)
WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
WR Chase Claypool (knee)
WR Corey Davis (knee)
WRs Nico Collins (foot) & Brandin Cooks (calf)
WR DeVante Parker (concussion)
WR Julio Jones (knee)
WR David Bell (toe/thumb)
WR Mecole Hardman (IR - groin / eligible W16)
TE Hayden Hurst (calf)
TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder)
TE Jake Ferguson (concussion)
New Injuries
WR Tyler Lockett will miss at least one game after breaking a finger in the fourth quarter.
WR Denzel Mims was concussed in the first half.
WR Equanimeous St. Brown entered concussion protocol in the first quarter.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 16
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 16 Starters/Streamers
- Chris Moore - 19%
- K.J. Osborn - 5%
- Marquise Goodwin - 3%
- Elijah Moore - 36%
- Russell Gage - 13%
- Mecole Hardman - 29%
- Jahan Dotson - 17%
- Rashid Shaheed - 1%
- Isaiah McKenzie - 40%
- Parris Campbell - 35%
- Richie James - 14%
- Isaiah Hodgins - 2%
- Van Jefferson - 24%
- Phillip Dorsett - 0%
- Noah Brown - 2%
- Tutu Atwell - 1%
- Jauan Jennings - 2%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Treylon Burks - 49%
- Jameson Williams - 34%
- Julio Jones - 15%
- Romeo Doubs - 16%
- Alec Pierce - 13%
- Tyquan Thornton - 1%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 16 Starters/Streamers
- Taysom Hill - 47%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 29%
- Noah Fant - 22%
- Hunter Henry - 47%
- Juwan Johnson - 20%
- Austin Hooper - 16%
- Cameron Brate - 2%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Hayden Hurst (calf) - 35%
- Daniel Bellinger - 3%
- Isaiah Likely - 7%
- Trey McBride - 4%
- Jelani Woods - 1%
- Noah Gray - 0%
Drops
WR Robert Woods
TE Mike Gesicki
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
49ers (21) at Seahawks (13)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|96.7%
|91.4%
|27
|100.0%
|4
|19
|0
|15.4%
|20.7%
|38.7
|2
|George Kittle
|85.3%
|90.9%
|24
|88.9%
|5
|93
|2
|19.2%
|16.9%
|47.8
|3
|Jauan Jennings
|83.6%
|41.5%
|23
|85.2%
|5
|31
|0
|19.2%
|11.9%
|40.1
|4
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|39.3%
|24.7%
|16
|59.3%
|3
|16
|0
|11.5%
|6.1%
|2.4
|5
|Tyler Kroft
|21.3%
|33.2%
|2
|7.4%
|1
|28
|0
|3.8%
|5.0%
|16.6
- Jennings was the No. 2 receiver and McCloud the No. 3 with Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) missing the first of what likely will be multiple games.
- Kittle put up 4-93-2 on five targets, while Christian McCaffrey was the only other guy to do anything in the passing game. Aiyuk did have 100% route share at least.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|DK Metcalf
|96.7%
|80.7%
|46
|97.9%
|9
|55
|0
|22.0%
|26.0%
|47.2
|2
|Tyler Lockett
|90.2%
|82.4%
|44
|93.6%
|9
|68
|0
|22.0%
|23.6%
|65.0
|3
|Marquise Goodwin
|59.0%
|51.0%
|30
|63.8%
|5
|10
|0
|12.2%
|9.9%
|30.3
|4
|Will Dissly
|59.0%
|62.3%
|22
|46.8%
|1
|13
|0
|2.4%
|8.1%
|5.8
|5
|Noah Fant
|50.8%
|59.8%
|22
|46.8%
|6
|32
|1
|14.6%
|11.6%
|31.1
|6
|Colby Parkinson
|37.7%
|34.5%
|16
|34.0%
|1
|0
|0
|2.4%
|5.5%
|17.6
- Lockett broke a finger in the fourth quarter and now will miss at least one game, leaving Goodwin as the No. 2 receiver and Metcalf unchallenged as a dominant No. 1.
- Fant continues to do well with his looks, and continues to lose work to both Dissly and Parkinson. The former Bronco put up 5-32-1 on six targets and now has 42 catches on 53 targets this year (79% catch rate).
Colts (36) at Vikings (39)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Michael Pittman
|97.5%
|96.3%
|35
|97.2%
|14
|60
|0
|45.2%
|26.2%
|97.0
|2
|Parris Campbell
|82.3%
|83.5%
|32
|88.9%
|4
|13
|0
|12.9%
|14.7%
|20.7
|3
|Alec Pierce
|77.2%
|64.6%
|32
|88.9%
|4
|0
|0
|12.9%
|13.9%
|62.0
|4
|Mo Alie-Cox
|50.6%
|50.6%
|14
|38.9%
|1
|0
|0
|3.2%
|6.8%
|7.6
|5
|Kylen Granson
|32.9%
|45.1%
|11
|30.6%
|2
|34
|0
|6.5%
|8.7%
|29.9
|6
|Jelani Woods
|24.1%
|26.8%
|11
|30.6%
|1
|36
|0
|3.2%
|8.1%
|9.4
|7
|Ashton Dulin
|22.8%
|29.2%
|5
|13.9%
|2
|25
|0
|6.5%
|8.7%
|20.5
- The score is a bit deceptive; Indy largely scored thanks to special teams and takeaways, not because the offense was efficient.
- In terms of playing time it was the usual, more or less, with Pierce taking a couple more snaps/routes from Campbell (and neither making any noise).
- Campbell hasn't seen more than six targets in a game since Week 10, and just once since Week 7.
- Pittman finished with 10-60-0 on 14 targets. He's the only Colt with target share of 15% or larger this year.... now up to 26%.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|T.J. Hockenson
|95.3%
|88.9%
|50
|82.0%
|9
|33
|0
|17.0%
|20.3%
|101.2
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|91.8%
|95.6%
|57
|93.4%
|16
|123
|1
|30.2%
|29.3%
|113.8
|3
|Adam Thielen
|90.6%
|92.1%
|56
|91.8%
|4
|41
|1
|7.5%
|18.5%
|59.6
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|82.4%
|74.5%
|52
|85.2%
|16
|157
|1
|30.2%
|13.9%
|129.3
|5
|Johnny Mundt
|16.5%
|39.8%
|4
|6.6%
|1
|7
|0
|1.9%
|4.6%
|-0.5
|6
|Jalen Reagor
|8.2%
|5.9%
|5
|8.2%
|2
|0
|0
|3.8%
|3.2%
|38.6
- Osborn put up a Jefferson-esque stat line while tying JJ for the team lead in targets.
- That, despite having a long catch overturned in the first half.
- Osborn previously had two games all year with more than five targets, otherwise seeing between two and five passes in each contest.
- I wouldn't entirely dismiss this, however, given the magnitude. Also, I'm not sure Thielen is better than Osborn at this point in their respective careers. If nothing else, I like Osborn to take another step next year.
Ravens (3) at Browns (13)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Mark Andrews
|91.8%
|82.2%
|30
|90.9%
|7
|31
|0
|25.0%
|27.2%
|56.7
|2
|Devin Duvernay
|70.5%
|68.7%
|22
|66.7%
|3
|29
|0
|10.7%
|12.5%
|12.1
|3
|Demarcus Robinson
|63.9%
|58.3%
|25
|75.8%
|6
|29
|0
|21.4%
|16.8%
|32.9
|4
|Josh Oliver
|42.6%
|45.1%
|9
|27.3%
|2
|13
|0
|7.1%
|7.7%
|2.5
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|42.6%
|36.5%
|19
|57.6%
|3
|18
|0
|10.7%
|12.9%
|16.0
|6
|DeSean Jackson
|31.2%
|22.5%
|13
|39.4%
|3
|0
|0
|10.7%
|9.8%
|32.6
- QB Tyler Huntley was brutal, and Robinson lost a fumble. In terms of playing time, it was the usual, with Andrews, Robinson, Duvernay and Likely running most of the routes (in that order).
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|David Njoku
|93.8%
|81.4%
|18
|58.1%
|6
|28
|0
|23.1%
|18.8%
|19.8
|2
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|76.6%
|89.2%
|26
|83.9%
|4
|31
|1
|15.4%
|19.5%
|16.5
|3
|Amari Cooper
|71.9%
|83.4%
|27
|87.1%
|6
|58
|0
|23.1%
|26.1%
|42.5
|4
|Michael Woods
|60.9%
|22.1%
|2
|4
|0
|6.6%
|5
|Harrison Bryant
|42.2%
|50.5%
|8
|25.8%
|2
|7
|0
|7.7%
|9.6%
|7.1
|6
|Daylen Baldwin
|18.8%
|18.8%
|5
|16.1%
|2
|25
|0
|7.7%
|7.7%
|24.2
- Baldwin and Demetric Felton jointly replaced David Bell (toe/thumb) in the not-that-important No. 3 receiver role (at least in Cleveland's offense).
- Njoku did a lot of pass-blocking but rarely left the field and was targeted on one-third of his routes. I'd like him a lot this week if not for the weather projections for Cleveland being atrocious.
Dolphins (29) at Bills (32)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|82.5%
|75.1%
|28
|87.5%
|13
|69
|1
|43.3%
|32.3%
|96.9
|2
|Jaylen Waddle
|68.4%
|73.6%
|23
|71.9%
|7
|114
|1
|23.3%
|21.3%
|111.6
|3
|Durham Smythe
|64.9%
|55.4%
|8
|25.0%
|1
|-2
|0
|3.3%
|5.0%
|-1.6
|4
|Trent Sherfield
|54.4%
|58.1%
|20
|62.5%
|1
|0
|0
|3.3%
|9.4%
|3.4
|5
|Cedrick Wilson
|22.8%
|27.0%
|8
|25.0%
|2
|21
|0
|6.7%
|5.7%
|28.5
|6
|Braylon Sanders
|22.8%
|21.5%
|8
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0
|3.3%
|4.7%
|28.4
|7
|Mike Gesicki
|19.3%
|46.8%
|11
|34.4%
|1
|5
|0
|3.3%
|8.5%
|4.1
- Hill provided the volume and Waddle the big play.
- The no. 3 job was mostly Trent Sherfield, but Wilson and Sanders also got some routes (and none was targeted more than twice).
- Gesicki's 20% snap share matched a season low from two weeks prior.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Gabe Davis
|97.2%
|91.4%
|42
|100.0%
|6
|56
|0
|15.8%
|16.6%
|88.0
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|84.5%
|77.1%
|38
|90.5%
|9
|60
|0
|23.7%
|28.3%
|103.2
|3
|Dawson Knox
|81.7%
|80.4%
|34
|81.0%
|8
|98
|1
|21.1%
|12.7%
|88.0
|4
|Isaiah McKenzie
|56.3%
|54.9%
|27
|64.3%
|5
|24
|0
|13.2%
|13.1%
|102.1
|5
|Khalil Shakir
|28.2%
|28.9%
|7
|16.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.3%
|6
|Quintin Morris
|16.9%
|28.3%
|6
|14.3%
|1
|14
|1
|2.6%
|4.6%
|15.3
- Cole Beasley ran six routes and caught a pass for nine yards. He was merely the No. 5 receiver.
- Morris scored his first NFL TD even with Knox having his best game of the season and handling his normal role in terms of snaps/routes.
- McKenzie saw exactly five targets for a third straight game.
Chiefs (30) at Texans (24)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|88.2%
|70.4%
|37
|86.0%
|10
|88
|0
|24.4%
|18.5%
|66.5
|2
|Travis Kelce
|75.0%
|78.8%
|35
|81.4%
|10
|105
|0
|24.4%
|24.4%
|54.8
|3
|Justin Watson
|64.5%
|41.5%
|23
|53.5%
|2
|0
|0
|4.9%
|5.0%
|58.8
|4
|Noah Gray
|56.6%
|52.4%
|19
|44.2%
|3
|31
|0
|7.3%
|6.1%
|1.3
|5
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|52.6%
|68.3%
|28
|65.1%
|5
|26
|1
|12.2%
|12.8%
|53.5
|6
|Skyy Moore
|38.2%
|29.2%
|9
|20.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.9%
|7
|Jody Fortson
|15.8%
|20.9%
|8
|18.6%
|1
|0
|0
|2.4%
|4.2%
|9.4
- Kadarius Toney ran three routes and caught one pass for five yards in his return from a hamstring injury.
- Watson is still playing a lot and still not seeing many targets.
- MVS had 26 yards and a TD on 65% route share... that's about his normal workload these days.
- Moore has two targets over the past three games, plus three carries for 24 yards.
- Smith-Schuster has double-digit targets in back-to-back games, following three in a row with either three or four looks.
- His catch rate is above 77% and he's at 9.2 YPT, but he only has one TD on 14 red-zone targets, which is half as many RZ targets as Kelce's league-leading total of 28.
- JuJu also has just three inside the 10, compared to 17 for Kelce.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Chris Moore
|86.2%
|62.6%
|28
|93.3%
|9
|42
|0
|33.3%
|15.2%
|86.2
|2
|Phillip Dorsett
|84.5%
|48.2%
|27
|90.0%
|1
|0
|0
|3.7%
|8.0%
|27.9
|3
|Teagan Quitoriano
|82.8%
|22.8%
|17
|56.7%
|2
|8
|1
|7.4%
|5.8%
|13.5
|4
|Amari Rodgers
|51.7%
|44.3%
|16
|53.3%
|3
|26
|0
|11.1%
|15.4%
|38.8
|5
|Jordan Akins
|44.8%
|40.4%
|16
|53.3%
|6
|22
|1
|22.2%
|10.9%
|45.9
- Moore put up 4-42-0 after 10-124-0 the week before, but he did lead the team in targets and routes with both Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) inactive.
- Dorsett was the No. 2 receiver but targeted just once on 27 routes, while Rodgers got three looks as the No. 3.
- Akins and Quitoriano both scored TDs in their timeshare. Akins saw four more targets but actually ran one less route.
Cowboys (34) at Jaguars (40)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Dalton Schultz
|97.3%
|77.6%
|27
|81.8%
|4
|15
|0
|13.3%
|18.1%
|23.7
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|93.2%
|87.5%
|33
|100.0%
|7
|126
|0
|23.3%
|28.6%
|74.1
|3
|Michael Gallup
|91.9%
|73.4%
|30
|90.9%
|2
|2
|0
|6.7%
|17.3%
|15.8
|4
|Noah Brown
|74.3%
|75.9%
|25
|75.8%
|9
|49
|2
|30.0%
|16.0%
|92.4
|5
|Peyton Hendershot
|23.0%
|29.0%
|5
|15.2%
|1
|20
|1
|3.3%
|6.8%
|21.4
- Mostly quiet since Gallup's return, Brown scored twice in this one after 84 yards the week before, but then he let a pass bounce off him and into a defender's hands for the walk-off, pick-six in OT.
- Lamb needed only seven targets to top 100 yards.
- Schultz missed only two snaps, yet it was Hendershot who scored a TD (on his lone target).
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Zay Jones
|95.7%
|87.0%
|43
|100.0%
|8
|109
|3
|19.5%
|23.1%
|104.5
|2
|Christian Kirk
|88.6%
|88.7%
|43
|100.0%
|10
|92
|0
|24.4%
|23.9%
|128.5
|3
|Evan Engram
|85.7%
|77.6%
|36
|83.7%
|10
|62
|0
|24.4%
|17.1%
|48.0
|4
|Marvin Jones
|65.7%
|69.0%
|32
|74.4%
|6
|17
|1
|14.6%
|13.5%
|78.6
|5
|Chris Manhertz
|22.9%
|38.1%
|3
|7.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.0%
|6
|Jamal Agnew
|14.3%
|13.4%
|4
|9.3%
|3
|12
|0
|7.3%
|7.0%
|30.5
- Thank You, Zaddy!
- Seriously, repeatedly drafting this man allowed me to get so many other things wrong and still have a great best ball season. It's probably more complicated than that, but let's give Zay all the credit.
- Kirk and Engram also were busy, and actually saw more targets than Jones.
Eagles (25) at Bears (20)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|DeVonta Smith
|95.8%
|90.4%
|38
|100.0%
|8
|126
|0
|21.6%
|25.2%
|127.7
|2
|A.J. Brown
|88.7%
|83.8%
|38
|100.0%
|16
|181
|0
|43.2%
|29.2%
|252.1
|3
|Jack Stoll
|78.9%
|53.1%
|25
|65.8%
|1
|6
|0
|2.7%
|5.3%
|5.2
|4
|Quez Watkins
|66.2%
|58.2%
|25
|65.8%
|6
|6
|0
|16.2%
|10.6%
|39.8
|5
|Grant Calcaterra
|40.9%
|25.3%
|17
|44.7%
|2
|0
|0
|5.4%
|5.5%
|23.9
|6
|Zach Pascal
|25.4%
|29.2%
|7
|18.4%
|1
|0
|0
|2.7%
|5.5%
|9.6
- Dallas Goedert (shoulder) was held out another week, allowing Watkins to stay busy as the No. 3... but he managed only six yards on six targets while Smith and Brown both had big days.
- The big news is that Gardner Minshew might start Week 16 (and 17?). He's not bad, but you have to consider it a downgrade for Smith/Brown/Goedert given how well Hurts has played this year.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Cole Kmet
|100.0%
|94.4%
|24
|85.7%
|5
|25
|0
|23.8%
|19.3%
|18.8
|2
|Byron Pringle
|89.7%
|35.8%
|26
|92.9%
|2
|39
|1
|9.5%
|9.4%
|36.9
|3
|Dante Pettis
|79.3%
|49.5%
|25
|89.3%
|4
|13
|0
|19.0%
|11.9%
|11.5
|4
|Velus Jones
|67.2%
|20.5%
|19
|67.9%
|2
|3
|0
|9.5%
|7.6%
|43.8
- Pringle, Pettis and Jones were the top three receivers with Chase Claypool (knee) inactive and Equanimeous St. Brown suffering a concussion early in the first quarter.
Falcons (18) at Saints (21)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|82.6%
|69.8%
|26
|86.7%
|3
|0
|0
|11.5%
|15.4%
|62.6
|2
|Drake London
|81.2%
|80.1%
|24
|80.0%
|11
|70
|0
|42.3%
|30.1%
|87.4
|3
|MyCole Pruitt
|55.1%
|35.4%
|10
|33.3%
|3
|20
|0
|11.5%
|7.1%
|16.2
|4
|Parker Hesse
|55.1%
|61.0%
|7
|23.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.3%
|5
|Damiere Byrd
|40.6%
|37.2%
|16
|53.3%
|1
|0
|0
|3.8%
|9.2%
|17.7
|6
|Anthony Firkser
|31.9%
|21.9%
|11
|36.7%
|2
|0
|0
|7.7%
|6.3%
|20.9
- London saw double-digit targets for a second straight game, going 7-70-0 on 11 looks after 6-95-0 on 12 looks in the previous contest (Week 13 vs. PIT).
- He lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, so not exactly his best day, but he's back above 30% target share for the season and could get fed these next few weeks. Unfortunately, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is among the biggest and toughest at this position, potentially negating some of London's typical advantage this upcoming weekend.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh W15
|1
|Rashid Shaheed
|70.9%
|33.5%
|20
|95.2%
|4
|95
|1
|21.1%
|7.9%
|59.0
|29.5%
|2
|Adam Trautman
|65.5%
|55.3%
|6
|28.6%
|1
|0
|0
|5.3%
|7.1%
|8.1
|4.1%
|3
|Juwan Johnson
|50.9%
|65.9%
|13
|61.9%
|6
|67
|2
|31.6%
|13.9%
|68.7
|34.3%
|4
|Chris Olave
|49.1%
|66.2%
|18
|85.7%
|4
|53
|0
|21.1%
|25.5%
|56.3
|28.1%
|5
|Taysom Hill
|43.6%
|31.4%
|9
|42.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|6
|Jarvis Landry
|34.6%
|56.4%
|14
|66.7%
|1
|0
|0
|5.3%
|14.4%
|7.7
|3.8%
- Shaheed led the Saints in routes run and snap share (among skill players), putting up 3-95-1 while setting a personal best for snaps and snap share for a fourth week in a row.
- Taysom Hill found the undrafted rookie for a 68-yard TD downfield in the first quarter Sunday. It was Shaheed's third straight game with more than 50 yards on fewer than five targets.
- Shaheed's snap share has risen the past five games, going from 13% to 49% to 53% to 61% to 71% now.
- Johnson was targeted six times on 13 routes and scored his sixth and seventh TDs of the season.
- Seven TEs have more RZ targets than Johnson, and 15 have more targets inside the 10. But Johnson has been super efficient with those looks, and he's scored twice from outside the RZ. His TDs this past Sunday were from 19 and 22 yards out.
Lions (20) at Jets (17)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|84.9%
|77.4%
|34
|89.5%
|10
|76
|0
|27.8%
|28.1%
|65.6
|2
|DJ Chark
|75.8%
|71.4%
|32
|84.2%
|2
|18
|0
|5.6%
|14.1%
|21.8
|3
|Josh Reynolds
|60.6%
|70.1%
|24
|63.2%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16.3%
|4
|Brock Wright
|47.0%
|51.0%
|8
|21.1%
|2
|51
|1
|5.6%
|5.8%
|15.1
|5
|Shane Zylstra
|36.4%
|21.6%
|15
|39.5%
|1
|4
|0
|2.8%
|3.8%
|3.8
|6
|Kalif Raymond
|30.3%
|51.3%
|13
|34.2%
|6
|53
|0
|16.7%
|12.6%
|38.3
|7
|James Mitchell
|22.7%
|18.7%
|8
|21.1%
|2
|12
|0
|5.6%
|4.5%
|5.2
|8
|Jameson Williams
|18.2%
|15.9%
|6
|15.8%
|1
|0
|0
|2.8%
|3.6%
|44.4
- Williams didn't play much but got open for a long TD on his one target, which was underthrown and broken up by a defender.
- Chark was targeted only twice on 32 routes, while Raymond saw six looks on 13 routes and produced 53 yards (in addition to a punt return TD).
- Reynolds got zero targets on 24 routes.
- Wright scored a long, game-winning TD when he was left wide open on a fourth-and-short play, then eluded a couple defenders downfield. Great moment, but he ran only seven other routes all afternoon.
- None of Detroit's TEs breached 40% route share in this one.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|98.4%
|76.7%
|39
|100.0%
|9
|98
|0
|26.5%
|22.9%
|165.9
|2
|Elijah Moore
|73.8%
|67.9%
|34
|87.2%
|7
|51
|0
|20.6%
|13.8%
|69.1
|3
|Tyler Conklin
|73.8%
|77.3%
|19
|48.7%
|2
|7
|0
|5.9%
|15.3%
|11.8
|4
|C.J. Uzomah
|52.5%
|53.4%
|11
|28.2%
|2
|41
|2
|5.9%
|5.7%
|31.0
|5
|Jeff Smith
|45.9%
|19.6%
|18
|46.2%
|5
|77
|0
|14.7%
|5.1%
|81.8
|6
|Braxton Berrios
|44.3%
|30.8%
|18
|46.2%
|6
|14
|0
|17.6%
|7.0%
|96.6
- Denzel Mims (concussion) filled in for Corey Davis (knee) again but left early with his own injury, allowing Smith to step up and produce 77 yards in a top-three role (albeit with only 46% route share).
- Wilson and Moore both saw encouraging usage, again.
- This was Moore's third straight game with at least six targets, plus he took a carry for three yards.
- Wilson has four in a row with at least seven targets and 78 yards, leaving him just 34 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for the season.
- College teammate Chris Olave is 60 shy and might play in a blizzard this weekend. Not that it's a contest.
Steelers (24) at Panthers (16)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|73.5%
|89.9%
|22
|95.7%
|10
|98
|0
|47.6%
|26.9%
|72.1
|2
|George Pickens
|66.2%
|76.7%
|22
|95.7%
|5
|53
|0
|23.8%
|15.3%
|67.2
|3
|Zach Gentry
|61.8%
|50.3%
|6
|26.1%
|1
|4
|0
|4.8%
|5.3%
|-2.1
|4
|Pat Freiermuth
|55.9%
|66.1%
|16
|69.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|5
|Steven Sims
|42.7%
|30.4%
|15
|65.2%
|2
|10
|0
|9.5%
|8.5%
|19.6
- Johnson finally had a big(ish) game, catching each of his 10 targets and adding a carry for two yards.
- Freiermuth played a bit less than usual and wasn't targeted, though 70% route share isn't far off his norm.
- His largest snap share of the season was Week 1 (89%), second largest Week 2 (81%), third largest Week 3 (76%) and fourth largest Week 4. (73%) Since then, he's landed between 49-71 percent each week.
- He'll break out for real next season if the Steelers find a decent QB... and maybe even if they don't.
- His largest snap share of the season was Week 1 (89%), second largest Week 2 (81%), third largest Week 3 (76%) and fourth largest Week 4. (73%) Since then, he's landed between 49-71 percent each week.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|DJ Moore
|95.4%
|96.6%
|25
|92.6%
|6
|73
|1
|31.6%
|26.6%
|109.1
|2
|Terrace Marshall
|88.4%
|71.8%
|23
|85.2%
|3
|51
|0
|15.8%
|15.1%
|37.9
|3
|Tommy Tremble
|51.2%
|48.7%
|11
|40.7%
|3
|20
|0
|15.8%
|9.1%
|19.2
|4
|Shi Smith
|46.5%
|49.1%
|16
|59.3%
|3
|24
|0
|15.8%
|10.4%
|22.9
|5
|Ian Thomas
|41.9%
|53.6%
|4
|14.8%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|6
|Laviska Shenault
|30.2%
|25.3%
|6
|22.2%
|1
|0
|0
|5.3%
|11.7%
|20.9
- Marshall resurfaced with a 40-yard gain, but he has only seven targets the past three weeks and hasn't seen more than six in a game since Week 8.
- Smith ran ahead of Shenault as the No. 3 again.
- Moore has only four games this season with 60 or more receiving yards... but has scored a TD each time he's done it (and has just one TD in his other 10 games).
- His five TDs are a career high amidst this otherwise disastrous campaign. He's had to work hard for everything, too, and the late surge of semi-competence from Carolina might be taking him out of the Bryce Young / CJ Stroud sweepstakes... sigh.
Cardinals (15) at Broncos (24)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|91.5%
|87.5%
|37
|94.9%
|11
|60
|0
|31.4%
|29.8%
|79.6
|2
|Marquise Brown
|91.5%
|94.9%
|36
|92.3%
|8
|19
|0
|22.9%
|25.6%
|56.1
|3
|Trey McBride
|84.8%
|45.1%
|31
|79.5%
|5
|55
|0
|14.3%
|10.4%
|29.4
|4
|A.J. Green
|59.3%
|56.7%
|23
|59.0%
|2
|0
|0
|5.7%
|9.2%
|11.9
|5
|Robbie Anderson
|33.9%
|34.1%
|16
|41.0%
|2
|0
|0
|5.7%
|7.7%
|78.1
|6
|Maxx Williams
|22.0%
|19.5%
|4
|10.3%
|2
|11
|0
|5.7%
|3.8%
|8.7
- McBride made his first big play in the NFL, a 29-yard gain, and finished third on the team in both targets and routes.
- Hopkins and Brown, on the other hand, got erased by Denver's outstanding secondary... perhaps not a huge surprise with Colt McCoy (and then Trace McSorley) at quarterback).
- I'm thinking of benching Hopkins in a Week 16 playoff matchup if it appears McCoy won't play. TBD. Brown would scare me even more, of course, if I had him anywhere.
- Hopkins and Brown, on the other hand, got erased by Denver's outstanding secondary... perhaps not a huge surprise with Colt McCoy (and then Trace McSorley) at quarterback).
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|Jerry Jeudy
|76.1%
|65.7%
|30
|90.9%
|8
|76
|0
|30.8%
|19.9%
|30.0
|Greg Dulcich
|67.2%
|75.8%
|28
|84.8%
|2
|11
|0
|7.7%
|17.5%
|13.0
|Eric Saubert
|58.2%
|34.8%
|18
|54.5%
|2
|5
|0
|7.7%
|6.3%
|24.8
|Brandon Johnson
|59.0%
|57.5%
|22
|66.7%
|4
|30
|0
|15.4%
|0.0%
|55.0
|Freddie Swain
|55.2%
|55.2%
|17
|51.5%
|1
|9
|0
|3.8%
|4.5%
|-3.0
|Eric Tomlinson
|49.3%
|37.7%
|6
|18.2%
|3
|28
|1
|11.5%
|4.8%
|11.9
|Andrew Beck
|31.3%
|24.2%
|3
|9.1%
|1
|0
|0
|3.8%
|4.1%
|2.6
- With Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Kendall Hinton all sidelined by hamstring injuries, Jeudy again dominated targets.
- Johnson was the No. 2 receiver and Swain the No. 3, combining for five targets and 39 yards.
- Dulcich ran the second most routes on the team but was targeted on only two of 28.
- Tomlinson, meanwhile, put up 3-28-1 on six routes. I'm not a Dulcich guy, but that's just bad luck right there. Tomlinson is a massive blocking specialist who rarely sees passes.
Patriots (24) at Raiders (30)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Tyquan Thornton
|93.7%
|61.8%
|30
|96.8%
|4
|21
|0
|13.3%
|12.5%
|64.6
|2
|Nelson Agholor
|82.5%
|53.2%
|25
|80.6%
|6
|3
|0
|20.0%
|14.3%
|88.1
|3
|Hunter Henry
|81.0%
|76.7%
|24
|77.4%
|4
|9
|0
|13.3%
|11.1%
|2.3
|4
|Jakobi Meyers
|60.3%
|76.0%
|22
|71.0%
|6
|47
|0
|20.0%
|21.8%
|101.2
|5
|Jonnu Smith
|58.7%
|48.8%
|9
|29.0%
|3
|24
|0
|10.0%
|10.3%
|27.4
|6
|Kendrick Bourne
|15.9%
|42.4%
|7
|22.6%
|1
|0
|0
|3.3%
|8.0%
|4.0
- With DeVante Parker (knee) out again, Thornton led the team in routes, followed in close order by Agholor, Henry and then Meyers.
- Meyers presumably would've played more if not for his absence beforehand? He'd been listed as questionable entering the game.... though with a concussion, which usually doesn't equate to a limited role if a guy is cleared to play. That's something to keep an eye on.
- Nobody did much of anything with Mac Jones having an abysmal day and the Pats totally relying on Rhamondre Stevenson.
- HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Davante Adams
|98.4%
|95.3%
|41
|100.0%
|9
|28
|0
|28.1%
|32.7%
|107.6
|2
|Mack Hollins
|87.5%
|93.6%
|36
|87.8%
|8
|40
|1
|25.0%
|18.2%
|162.2
|3
|Foster Moreau
|56.3%
|81.9%
|18
|43.9%
|2
|20
|0
|6.3%
|12.7%
|10.6
|4
|Darren Waller
|48.4%
|59.3%
|27
|65.9%
|3
|48
|1
|9.4%
|15.2%
|37.3
|5
|Hunter Renfrow
|42.2%
|64.6%
|24
|58.5%
|3
|14
|0
|9.4%
|13.7%
|49.9
|6
|Keelan Cole
|23.4%
|47.3%
|11
|26.8%
|2
|50
|1
|6.3%
|7.5%
|54.4
- Waller split snaps with Moreau in his first game back from IR, though 66% route share and a TD ain't bad.
- Renfrow was much quieter in his return from IR, with 14 yards on three targets and 59% route share (also, his replacement Cole caught the game-tying TD).
- Hollins had a couple drops and a couple of clutch catches, finishing with 40 yards and a TD on the second most targets even with Waller and Renfrow back in. Hollins remained a full-time player.
Bengals (34) at Buccaneers (23)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Mitchell Wilcox
|91.9%
|43.6%
|29
|70.7%
|3
|34
|1
|7.9%
|4.3%
|15.7
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|90.3%
|93.2%
|40
|97.6%
|13
|60
|1
|34.2%
|29.9%
|116.1
|3
|Tee Higgins
|80.7%
|65.8%
|38
|92.7%
|8
|33
|1
|21.1%
|21.3%
|76.6
|4
|Tyler Boyd
|59.7%
|73.8%
|31
|75.6%
|5
|35
|1
|13.2%
|13.9%
|31.1
|5
|Devin Asiasi
|25.8%
|21.1%
|3
|7.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|6
|Trenton Irwin
|24.2%
|51.1%
|9
|22.0%
|2
|5
|0
|5.3%
|7.1%
|-0.2
- Boyd played a few less snaps than usual but still ran a route on more than three-fourths of dropbacks, while Higgins essentially handled his normal role. Both had been listed as questionable, though they were full practice participants Friday.
- Each of the Bengals' top four skill players caught a TD pass from Joe Burrow.
- Wilcox took 92% of snaps with Hayden Hurst (groin) out again, up from 71% and 79% the two weeks prior.
- Wilcox scored a TD but has seen only six targets total in his three games as a first-stringer.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Chris Godwin
|88.4%
|81.5%
|40
|88.9%
|8
|83
|1
|19.0%
|21.8%
|50.5
|2
|Mike Evans
|81.2%
|83.9%
|41
|91.1%
|10
|83
|0
|23.8%
|19.4%
|132.0
|3
|Russell Gage
|62.3%
|58.0%
|30
|66.7%
|12
|59
|2
|28.6%
|13.0%
|84.3
|4
|Cade Otton
|62.3%
|69.0%
|21
|46.7%
|1
|20
|0
|2.4%
|10.5%
|2.7
|5
|Cameron Brate
|42.0%
|51.5%
|21
|46.7%
|4
|25
|0
|9.5%
|10.7%
|38.0
- Gage led the team in targets and scored twice, though his route share was well below Godwin's and Evans'.
- Julio Jones (knee) was inactive, pushing Gage from fourth to third on the depth chart.
- Godwin has nine consecutive games with at least eight targets and five catches. He put up 8-83-1 on eight looks Sunday.
Titans (14) at Chargers (17)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|82.5%
|76.9%
|27
|90.0%
|2
|0
|0
|7.7%
|13.4%
|20.8
|2
|Robert Woods
|82.5%
|76.4%
|29
|96.7%
|4
|12
|0
|15.4%
|20.6%
|27.1
|3
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|57.9%
|36.1%
|16
|53.3%
|5
|54
|0
|19.2%
|11.9%
|38.4
|4
|Geoff Swaim
|50.9%
|58.6%
|3
|10.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.9%
|5
|Chris Conley
|50.9%
|36.0%
|17
|56.7%
|3
|19
|0
|11.5%
|6.5%
|17.1
|6
|Austin Hooper
|47.4%
|51.3%
|15
|50.0%
|4
|33
|0
|15.4%
|13.2%
|29.7
|7
|Racey McMath
|22.8%
|28.6%
|8
|26.7%
|2
|1
|0
|7.7%
|9.4%
|28.2
- Treylon Burks (concussion) was inactive, but Westbrook-Ikhine was barely targeted (twice) with the Titans continuing to focus on Okonkwo and Hooper (who both were around 50% route share for a third straight week).
- This was Okonkwo's fourth consecutive game with at least five targets and three catches.
- 3-35-0, 4-68-0, 6-45-1, 4-54-0
- Oddly, Hooper's done ok in the same stretch, averaging 3.3 catches for 38.3 yards on 4.5 targets. The Titans have had success throwing to their TEs, but the offense overall has kind of cratered at the same time (not that it was great to begin with).
- This was Okonkwo's fourth consecutive game with at least five targets and three catches.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Keenan Allen
|87.3%
|70.9%
|41
|91.1%
|9
|86
|0
|23.7%
|19.9%
|75.4
|2
|Mike Williams
|87.3%
|78.5%
|41
|91.1%
|8
|67
|0
|21.1%
|17.8%
|119.8
|3
|Joshua Palmer
|64.8%
|83.3%
|29
|64.4%
|5
|49
|0
|13.2%
|18.5%
|31.0
|4
|Gerald Everett
|62.0%
|61.2%
|27
|60.0%
|6
|42
|0
|15.8%
|14.1%
|21.9
|5
|Donald Parham
|29.6%
|24.7%
|10
|22.2%
|3
|35
|0
|7.9%
|5.6%
|15.4
|6
|DeAndre Carter
|22.5%
|63.5%
|7
|15.6%
|2
|15
|0
|5.3%
|9.8%
|17.3
- With Parham back from IR and playing for the first time since Week 6, Tre' McKitty ran only five routes and wasn't targeted.
- Everett, however, had his normal role, and didn't lose snaps/routes to Parham (other than the ones he was already ceding to Mr. McKitty).
- Allen is averaging 7.2 catches for 81.8 yards on 10.4 targets in five games since returning from injury. Business as usual, with a two-month delay.
- The five targets for Palmer were his fewest since Week 4, and 65% snap share his lowest since Week 4.
- Williams, meanwhile, played 87% of snaps and saw eight targets, up from 65% and six targets the week before (though he had a much better receiving line his first week back from injury).
- Palmer is still usable in deeper leagues as the No. 3 receiver in a good offense... or at least a theoretically good offense.
- Williams, meanwhile, played 87% of snaps and saw eight targets, up from 65% and six targets the week before (though he had a much better receiving line his first week back from injury).
Giants (20) at Commanders (12)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Daniel Bellinger
|98.4%
|68.4%
|29
|90.6%
|4
|4
|0
|13.3%
|12.0%
|18.0
|2
|Darius Slayton
|93.6%
|65.7%
|32
|100.0%
|7
|23
|0
|23.3%
|20.5%
|37.6
|3
|Isaiah Hodgins
|88.7%
|74.4%
|30
|93.8%
|4
|37
|0
|13.3%
|14.2%
|28.6
|4
|Richie James
|79.0%
|44.4%
|27
|84.4%
|5
|42
|0
|16.7%
|15.3%
|25.9
- The Giants kept a tight rotation in this crucial game; something they've increasingly done as the year has progressed, after using a ton of different skill-position players early in the season.
- Kenny Golladay, Nick Vannett and Marcus Johnson ran one route each. Apart from that, it was all the four guys listed above, with Slayton and Hodgins mostly outside and James in the slot.
- Bellinger, Slayton, Hodgins and James all topped 80% route share.
- Bellinger topped 95% snap share for a second time in the past three weeks, with the game in between being one where he dealt with an injury (which apparently wasn't too much of an issue in Sunday night's win).
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|93.1%
|90.4%
|30
|93.8%
|6
|70
|0
|22.2%
|22.9%
|37.5
|2
|Jahan Dotson
|81.0%
|72.9%
|29
|90.6%
|6
|105
|1
|22.2%
|13.2%
|108.3
|3
|Logan Thomas
|67.2%
|66.8%
|24
|75.0%
|3
|6
|0
|11.1%
|13.1%
|26.8
|4
|Curtis Samuel
|58.6%
|73.2%
|21
|65.6%
|5
|44
|0
|18.5%
|19.4%
|63.0
|5
|John Bates
|53.5%
|44.6%
|10
|31.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.3%
- Dotson is known for speed, and definitely has it, but he's also made a ton of contested catches downfield and in the end zone this year, which I didn't expect from a 185-pound rookie.
- His 19-yard TD on Sunday was a play where he used speed and route-running to get open.
- Anyone else think it was borderline humiliating how the broadcasters kept praising Heinicke even as he had a complete meltdown at the worst time? Even worse that the guy has been bad all year, winning games thanks to an improved running game and strong defense. Why is this hard to figure out? Yes, it's a cute story for him to make NFL starts after appearing to be out of the league... that doesn't mean you pretend he's better than he is. Dude is still awful by NFL starting QB standards.
- Samuel's 59% snap share was technically a season low, though he's been in the 60s for a month now since Dotson returned and Samuel's role shifted more toward the run game.
- Samuel had 44 yards on five targets and one yard on five carries Sunday... his second straight game with 10 opportunities after five in a row with less than that.
Rams (12) at Packers (24)
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Van Jefferson
|97.7%
|71.4%
|25
|96.2%
|2
|32
|0
|10.0%
|16.2%
|34.2
|2
|Tyler Higbee
|88.4%
|86.5%
|16
|61.5%
|5
|27
|1
|25.0%
|20.0%
|12.4
|3
|Tutu Atwell
|86.1%
|27.6%
|23
|88.5%
|4
|10
|0
|20.0%
|9.6%
|42.1
|4
|Ben Skowronek
|69.8%
|82.2%
|17
|65.4%
|3
|3
|0
|15.0%
|13.6%
|23.7
|5
|Austin Trammell
|27.9%
|19.8%
|8
|30.8%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.8%
|6
|Brandon Powell
|16.3%
|19.4%
|3
|11.5%
|2
|4
|0
|10.0%
|7.2%
|-9.9
- This was Atwell's first time getting more snaps/routes than Skowronek, who had played 97% and 100% of snaps the two weeks prior. Neither did much, of course, with Jefferson providing the only big gain and Higbee scoring the lone TD for a lifeless offense.
|Sn% W15
|Sn% Szn
|Rts
|R/DB
|Tgt
|YDS
|TD
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|AY
|1
|Allen Lazard
|94.1%
|90.7%
|29
|87.9%
|2
|7
|0
|7.1%
|21.0%
|32.6
|2
|Christian Watson
|86.8%
|55.0%
|31
|93.9%
|6
|46
|0
|21.4%
|12.9%
|35.9
|3
|Robert Tonyan
|51.5%
|52.7%
|14
|42.4%
|2
|4
|0
|7.1%
|13.3%
|15.0
|4
|Marcedes Lewis
|42.7%
|41.3%
|6
|18.2%
|1
|14
|0
|3.6%
|3.1%
|6.5
|5
|Randall Cobb
|38.2%
|44.8%
|17
|51.5%
|4
|32
|0
|14.3%
|13.3%
|27.9
|6
|Romeo Doubs
|32.4%
|65.7%
|10
|30.3%
|5
|55
|0
|17.9%
|15.9%
|35.8
|7
|Josiah Deguara
|29.4%
|22.3%
|10
|30.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.3%
- Doubs was targeted five times on 10 routes in his return, finishing second in targets despite merely being the No. 4 WR in terms of playing time.
- The other rookie, Watson, led the team in both routes and targets. The Packers even tried to get him a cheap TD at the end, but he was tripped up shy of the goal line.
- Lazard saw fewer than five targets for a third time in the past five games -- a stretch that coincides with Watson's promotion to a full-time role.
- During the five-game stretch, Lazard has 200 yards on 26 targets while Watson has 359 on 33.