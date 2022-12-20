Target Breakdown: Week 15 WR and TE Usage Report (with Week 16 Waivers Preview)

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 15, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

Week 15 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Courtland Sutton & Kendall Hinton (hamstring)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle)

WR Treylon Burks (concussion)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

WR Corey Davis (knee)

WRs Nico Collins (foot) & Brandin Cooks (calf)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

WR David Bell (toe/thumb)

WR Mecole Hardman (IR - groin / eligible W16)

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder)

TE Jake Ferguson (concussion)

New Injuries

WR Tyler Lockett will miss at least one game after breaking a finger in the fourth quarter.

WR Denzel Mims was concussed in the first half.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown entered concussion protocol in the first quarter.

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 16

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 16 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 16 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Drops

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

49ers (21) at Seahawks (13) 49ers (21) atSeahawks (13)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Brandon Aiyuk 96.7% 91.4% 27 100.0% 4 19 0 15.4% 20.7% 38.7 2 George Kittle 85.3% 90.9% 24 88.9% 5 93 2 19.2% 16.9% 47.8 3 Jauan Jennings 83.6% 41.5% 23 85.2% 5 31 0 19.2% 11.9% 40.1 4 Ray-Ray McCloud 39.3% 24.7% 16 59.3% 3 16 0 11.5% 6.1% 2.4 5 Tyler Kroft 21.3% 33.2% 2 7.4% 1 28 0 3.8% 5.0% 16.6

Jennings was the No. 2 receiver and McCloud the No. 3 with Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) missing the first of what likely will be multiple games .

. Kittle put up 4-93-2 on five targets, while Christian McCaffrey was the only other guy to do anything in the passing game. Aiyuk did have 100% route share at least.

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 DK Metcalf 96.7% 80.7% 46 97.9% 9 55 0 22.0% 26.0% 47.2 2 Tyler Lockett 90.2% 82.4% 44 93.6% 9 68 0 22.0% 23.6% 65.0 3 Marquise Goodwin 59.0% 51.0% 30 63.8% 5 10 0 12.2% 9.9% 30.3 4 Will Dissly 59.0% 62.3% 22 46.8% 1 13 0 2.4% 8.1% 5.8 5 Noah Fant 50.8% 59.8% 22 46.8% 6 32 1 14.6% 11.6% 31.1 6 Colby Parkinson 37.7% 34.5% 16 34.0% 1 0 0 2.4% 5.5% 17.6

Lockett broke a finger in the fourth quarter and now will miss at least one game, leaving Goodwin as the No. 2 receiver and Metcalf unchallenged as a dominant No. 1.

and Metcalf unchallenged as a dominant No. 1. Fant continues to do well with his looks, and continues to lose work to both Dissly and Parkinson. The former Bronco put up 5-32-1 on six targets and now has 42 catches on 53 targets this year (79% catch rate).

Colts (36) at Vikings (39) Colts (36) atVikings (39)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Michael Pittman 97.5% 96.3% 35 97.2% 14 60 0 45.2% 26.2% 97.0 2 Parris Campbell 82.3% 83.5% 32 88.9% 4 13 0 12.9% 14.7% 20.7 3 Alec Pierce 77.2% 64.6% 32 88.9% 4 0 0 12.9% 13.9% 62.0 4 Mo Alie-Cox 50.6% 50.6% 14 38.9% 1 0 0 3.2% 6.8% 7.6 5 Kylen Granson 32.9% 45.1% 11 30.6% 2 34 0 6.5% 8.7% 29.9 6 Jelani Woods 24.1% 26.8% 11 30.6% 1 36 0 3.2% 8.1% 9.4 7 Ashton Dulin 22.8% 29.2% 5 13.9% 2 25 0 6.5% 8.7% 20.5

The score is a bit deceptive; Indy largely scored thanks to special teams and takeaways, not because the offense was efficient. In terms of playing time it was the usual, more or less, with Pierce taking a couple more snaps/routes from Campbell (and neither making any noise).

Campbell hasn't seen more than six targets in a game since Week 10, and just once since Week 7.

Pittman finished with 10-60-0 on 14 targets. He's the only Colt with target share of 15% or larger this year.... now up to 26%.

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 T.J. Hockenson 95.3% 88.9% 50 82.0% 9 33 0 17.0% 20.3% 101.2 2 Justin Jefferson 91.8% 95.6% 57 93.4% 16 123 1 30.2% 29.3% 113.8 3 Adam Thielen 90.6% 92.1% 56 91.8% 4 41 1 7.5% 18.5% 59.6 4 K.J. Osborn 82.4% 74.5% 52 85.2% 16 157 1 30.2% 13.9% 129.3 5 Johnny Mundt 16.5% 39.8% 4 6.6% 1 7 0 1.9% 4.6% -0.5 6 Jalen Reagor 8.2% 5.9% 5 8.2% 2 0 0 3.8% 3.2% 38.6

Osborn put up a Jefferson-esque stat line while tying JJ for the team lead in targets. That, despite having a long catch overturned in the first half. Osborn previously had two games all year with more than five targets , otherwise seeing between two and five passes in each contest. I wouldn't entirely dismiss this, however, given the magnitude. Also, I'm not sure Thielen is better than Osborn at this point in their respective careers. If nothing else, I like Osborn to take another step next year.



Ravens (3) at Browns (13) Ravens (3) atBrowns (13)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Mark Andrews 91.8% 82.2% 30 90.9% 7 31 0 25.0% 27.2% 56.7 2 Devin Duvernay 70.5% 68.7% 22 66.7% 3 29 0 10.7% 12.5% 12.1 3 Demarcus Robinson 63.9% 58.3% 25 75.8% 6 29 0 21.4% 16.8% 32.9 4 Josh Oliver 42.6% 45.1% 9 27.3% 2 13 0 7.1% 7.7% 2.5 5 Isaiah Likely 42.6% 36.5% 19 57.6% 3 18 0 10.7% 12.9% 16.0 6 DeSean Jackson 31.2% 22.5% 13 39.4% 3 0 0 10.7% 9.8% 32.6

QB Tyler Huntley was brutal, and Robinson lost a fumble. In terms of playing time, it was the usual, with Andrews, Robinson, Duvernay and Likely running most of the routes (in that order).

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 David Njoku 93.8% 81.4% 18 58.1% 6 28 0 23.1% 18.8% 19.8 2 Donovan Peoples-Jones 76.6% 89.2% 26 83.9% 4 31 1 15.4% 19.5% 16.5 3 Amari Cooper 71.9% 83.4% 27 87.1% 6 58 0 23.1% 26.1% 42.5 4 Michael Woods 60.9% 22.1% 2 4 0 6.6% 5 Harrison Bryant 42.2% 50.5% 8 25.8% 2 7 0 7.7% 9.6% 7.1 6 Daylen Baldwin 18.8% 18.8% 5 16.1% 2 25 0 7.7% 7.7% 24.2

Baldwin and Demetric Felton jointly replaced David Bell (toe/thumb) in the not-that-important No. 3 receiver role (at least in Cleveland's offense).

Njoku did a lot of pass-blocking but rarely left the field and was targeted on one-third of his routes. I'd like him a lot this week if not for the weather projections for Cleveland being atrocious.

I am an avowed fade-the-weather guy, but the forecasts for some of these Week 16 games ... yikes. The Vegas total for Saints-Browns is 34.5. The Saturday forecast for Cleveland: 15 degrees, snow, 34 mph wind. (I smell a Taysom Hill game.) — Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF) December 19, 2022

Dolphins (29) at Bills (32) Dolphins (29) atBills (32)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Tyreek Hill 82.5% 75.1% 28 87.5% 13 69 1 43.3% 32.3% 96.9 2 Jaylen Waddle 68.4% 73.6% 23 71.9% 7 114 1 23.3% 21.3% 111.6 3 Durham Smythe 64.9% 55.4% 8 25.0% 1 -2 0 3.3% 5.0% -1.6 4 Trent Sherfield 54.4% 58.1% 20 62.5% 1 0 0 3.3% 9.4% 3.4 5 Cedrick Wilson 22.8% 27.0% 8 25.0% 2 21 0 6.7% 5.7% 28.5 6 Braylon Sanders 22.8% 21.5% 8 25.0% 1 0 0 3.3% 4.7% 28.4 7 Mike Gesicki 19.3% 46.8% 11 34.4% 1 5 0 3.3% 8.5% 4.1

Hill provided the volume and Waddle the big play.

The no. 3 job was mostly Trent Sherfield, but Wilson and Sanders also got some routes (and none was targeted more than twice).

Gesicki's 20% snap share matched a season low from two weeks prior.

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Gabe Davis 97.2% 91.4% 42 100.0% 6 56 0 15.8% 16.6% 88.0 2 Stefon Diggs 84.5% 77.1% 38 90.5% 9 60 0 23.7% 28.3% 103.2 3 Dawson Knox 81.7% 80.4% 34 81.0% 8 98 1 21.1% 12.7% 88.0 4 Isaiah McKenzie 56.3% 54.9% 27 64.3% 5 24 0 13.2% 13.1% 102.1 5 Khalil Shakir 28.2% 28.9% 7 16.7% 0 0 0 0.0% 6.3% 6 Quintin Morris 16.9% 28.3% 6 14.3% 1 14 1 2.6% 4.6% 15.3

Cole Beasley ran six routes and caught a pass for nine yards. He was merely the No. 5 receiver.

Morris scored his first NFL TD even with Knox having his best game of the season and handling his normal role in terms of snaps/routes.

McKenzie saw exactly five targets for a third straight game.

Chiefs (30) at Texans (24) Chiefs (30) atTexans (24)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 JuJu Smith-Schuster 88.2% 70.4% 37 86.0% 10 88 0 24.4% 18.5% 66.5 2 Travis Kelce 75.0% 78.8% 35 81.4% 10 105 0 24.4% 24.4% 54.8 3 Justin Watson 64.5% 41.5% 23 53.5% 2 0 0 4.9% 5.0% 58.8 4 Noah Gray 56.6% 52.4% 19 44.2% 3 31 0 7.3% 6.1% 1.3 5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 52.6% 68.3% 28 65.1% 5 26 1 12.2% 12.8% 53.5 6 Skyy Moore 38.2% 29.2% 9 20.9% 0 0 0 0.0% 6.9% 7 Jody Fortson 15.8% 20.9% 8 18.6% 1 0 0 2.4% 4.2% 9.4

Kadarius Toney ran three routes and caught one pass for five yards in his return from a hamstring injury.

Watson is still playing a lot and still not seeing many targets. MVS had 26 yards and a TD on 65% route share... that's about his normal workload these days.

Moore has two targets over the past three games, plus three carries for 24 yards.

Smith-Schuster has double-digit targets in back-to-back games, following three in a row with either three or four looks. His catch rate is above 77% and he's at 9.2 YPT, but he only has one TD on 14 red-zone targets, which is half as many RZ targets as Kelce's league-leading total of 28. JuJu also has just three inside the 10, compared to 17 for Kelce.



Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Chris Moore 86.2% 62.6% 28 93.3% 9 42 0 33.3% 15.2% 86.2 2 Phillip Dorsett 84.5% 48.2% 27 90.0% 1 0 0 3.7% 8.0% 27.9 3 Teagan Quitoriano 82.8% 22.8% 17 56.7% 2 8 1 7.4% 5.8% 13.5 4 Amari Rodgers 51.7% 44.3% 16 53.3% 3 26 0 11.1% 15.4% 38.8 5 Jordan Akins 44.8% 40.4% 16 53.3% 6 22 1 22.2% 10.9% 45.9

Moore put up 4-42-0 after 10-124-0 the week before, but he did lead the team in targets and routes with both Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) inactive . Dorsett was the No. 2 receiver but targeted just once on 27 routes, while Rodgers got three looks as the No. 3.

. Akins and Quitoriano both scored TDs in their timeshare. Akins saw four more targets but actually ran one less route.

Cowboys (34) at Jaguars (40) Cowboys (34) atJaguars (40)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Dalton Schultz 97.3% 77.6% 27 81.8% 4 15 0 13.3% 18.1% 23.7 2 CeeDee Lamb 93.2% 87.5% 33 100.0% 7 126 0 23.3% 28.6% 74.1 3 Michael Gallup 91.9% 73.4% 30 90.9% 2 2 0 6.7% 17.3% 15.8 4 Noah Brown 74.3% 75.9% 25 75.8% 9 49 2 30.0% 16.0% 92.4 5 Peyton Hendershot 23.0% 29.0% 5 15.2% 1 20 1 3.3% 6.8% 21.4

Mostly quiet since Gallup's return, Brown scored twice in this one after 84 yards the week before, but then he let a pass bounce off him and into a defender's hands for the walk-off, pick-six in OT. Lamb needed only seven targets to top 100 yards.

Schultz missed only two snaps, yet it was Hendershot who scored a TD (on his lone target).

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Zay Jones 95.7% 87.0% 43 100.0% 8 109 3 19.5% 23.1% 104.5 2 Christian Kirk 88.6% 88.7% 43 100.0% 10 92 0 24.4% 23.9% 128.5 3 Evan Engram 85.7% 77.6% 36 83.7% 10 62 0 24.4% 17.1% 48.0 4 Marvin Jones 65.7% 69.0% 32 74.4% 6 17 1 14.6% 13.5% 78.6 5 Chris Manhertz 22.9% 38.1% 3 7.0% 0 0 0 0.0% 4.0% 6 Jamal Agnew 14.3% 13.4% 4 9.3% 3 12 0 7.3% 7.0% 30.5

Thank You, Zaddy! Seriously, repeatedly drafting this man allowed me to get so many other things wrong and still have a great best ball season. It's probably more complicated than that, but let's give Zay all the credit. Kirk and Engram also were busy, and actually saw more targets than Jones.



Eagles (25) at Bears (20) Eagles (25) atBears (20)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 DeVonta Smith 95.8% 90.4% 38 100.0% 8 126 0 21.6% 25.2% 127.7 2 A.J. Brown 88.7% 83.8% 38 100.0% 16 181 0 43.2% 29.2% 252.1 3 Jack Stoll 78.9% 53.1% 25 65.8% 1 6 0 2.7% 5.3% 5.2 4 Quez Watkins 66.2% 58.2% 25 65.8% 6 6 0 16.2% 10.6% 39.8 5 Grant Calcaterra 40.9% 25.3% 17 44.7% 2 0 0 5.4% 5.5% 23.9 6 Zach Pascal 25.4% 29.2% 7 18.4% 1 0 0 2.7% 5.5% 9.6

Dallas Goedert (shoulder) was held out another week , allowing Watkins to stay busy as the No. 3... but he managed only six yards on six targets while Smith and Brown both had big days.

, allowing Watkins to stay busy as the No. 3... but he managed only six yards on six targets while Smith and Brown both had big days. The big news is that Gardner Minshew might start Week 16 (and 17?). He's not bad, but you have to consider it a downgrade for Smith/Brown/Goedert given how well Hurts has played this year.

Caught up with DeVonta Smith tonight on #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder sprain and expected to miss time. Smith on Hurts: "It sucks that it happened but we've got to keep rolling. The game doesn't stop." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 20, 2022

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Cole Kmet 100.0% 94.4% 24 85.7% 5 25 0 23.8% 19.3% 18.8 2 Byron Pringle 89.7% 35.8% 26 92.9% 2 39 1 9.5% 9.4% 36.9 3 Dante Pettis 79.3% 49.5% 25 89.3% 4 13 0 19.0% 11.9% 11.5 4 Velus Jones 67.2% 20.5% 19 67.9% 2 3 0 9.5% 7.6% 43.8

Pringle, Pettis and Jones were the top three receivers with Chase Claypool (knee) inactive and Equanimeous St. Brown suffering a concussion early in the first quarter.

Falcons (18) at Saints (21) Falcons (18) atSaints (21)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Olamide Zaccheaus 82.6% 69.8% 26 86.7% 3 0 0 11.5% 15.4% 62.6 2 Drake London 81.2% 80.1% 24 80.0% 11 70 0 42.3% 30.1% 87.4 3 MyCole Pruitt 55.1% 35.4% 10 33.3% 3 20 0 11.5% 7.1% 16.2 4 Parker Hesse 55.1% 61.0% 7 23.3% 0 0 0 0.0% 5.3% 5 Damiere Byrd 40.6% 37.2% 16 53.3% 1 0 0 3.8% 9.2% 17.7 6 Anthony Firkser 31.9% 21.9% 11 36.7% 2 0 0 7.7% 6.3% 20.9

London saw double-digit targets for a second straight game, going 7-70-0 on 11 looks after 6-95-0 on 12 looks in the previous contest (Week 13 vs. PIT). He lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, so not exactly his best day, but he's back above 30% target share for the season and could get fed these next few weeks. Unfortunately, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is among the biggest and toughest at this position, potentially negating some of London's typical advantage this upcoming weekend.



"I'm going to continue to call his number." Arthur Smith on Drake London. Said he's not discouraged by London or his progress because of the fumble last night. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 19, 2022

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY AY Sh W15 1 Rashid Shaheed 70.9% 33.5% 20 95.2% 4 95 1 21.1% 7.9% 59.0 29.5% 2 Adam Trautman 65.5% 55.3% 6 28.6% 1 0 0 5.3% 7.1% 8.1 4.1% 3 Juwan Johnson 50.9% 65.9% 13 61.9% 6 67 2 31.6% 13.9% 68.7 34.3% 4 Chris Olave 49.1% 66.2% 18 85.7% 4 53 0 21.1% 25.5% 56.3 28.1% 5 Taysom Hill 43.6% 31.4% 9 42.9% 0 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 6 Jarvis Landry 34.6% 56.4% 14 66.7% 1 0 0 5.3% 14.4% 7.7 3.8%

Shaheed led the Saints in routes run and snap share (among skill players) , putting up 3-95-1 while setting a personal best for snaps and snap share for a fourth week in a row. Taysom Hill found the undrafted rookie for a 68-yard TD downfield in the first quarter Sunday. It was Shaheed's third straight game with more than 50 yards on fewer than five targets. Shaheed's snap share has risen the past five games, going from 13% to 49% to 53% to 61% to 71% now.

, while setting a personal best for snaps and snap share for a fourth week in a row. Johnson was targeted six times on 13 routes and scored his sixth and seventh TDs of the season. Seven TEs have more RZ targets than Johnson, and 15 have more targets inside the 10 . But Johnson has been super efficient with those looks, and he's scored twice from outside the RZ. His TDs this past Sunday were from 19 and 22 yards out.

of the season.

Rashid Shaheed on how he and Chris Olave are producing as rookies pic.twitter.com/J6y21ZAUDm — NOF (@nofnetwork) December 18, 2022

Lions (20) at Jets (17) Lions (20) atJets (17)

Williams didn't play much but got open for a long TD on his one target, which was underthrown and broken up by a defender.

Chark was targeted only twice on 32 routes, while Raymond saw six looks on 13 routes and produced 53 yards (in addition to a punt return TD). Reynolds got zero targets on 24 routes.

and produced 53 yards (in addition to a punt return TD). Wright scored a long, game-winning TD when he was left wide open on a fourth-and-short play, then eluded a couple defenders downfield. Great moment, but he ran only seven other routes all afternoon. None of Detroit's TEs breached 40% route share in this one.



Sauce Gardner was not targeted on a single one of his 38 coverage snaps against the Lions, tied for the 4th-most coverage snaps without a target by an outside cornerback in a game since 2017.#DETvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/BVpHPDPkxY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 19, 2022

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Garrett Wilson 98.4% 76.7% 39 100.0% 9 98 0 26.5% 22.9% 165.9 2 Elijah Moore 73.8% 67.9% 34 87.2% 7 51 0 20.6% 13.8% 69.1 3 Tyler Conklin 73.8% 77.3% 19 48.7% 2 7 0 5.9% 15.3% 11.8 4 C.J. Uzomah 52.5% 53.4% 11 28.2% 2 41 2 5.9% 5.7% 31.0 5 Jeff Smith 45.9% 19.6% 18 46.2% 5 77 0 14.7% 5.1% 81.8 6 Braxton Berrios 44.3% 30.8% 18 46.2% 6 14 0 17.6% 7.0% 96.6

Denzel Mims (concussion) filled in for Corey Davis (knee) again but left early with his own injury , allowing Smith to step up and produce 77 yards in a top-three role (albeit with only 46% route share).

, allowing Smith to step up and produce 77 yards in a top-three role (albeit with only 46% route share). Wilson and Moore both saw encouraging usage, again. This was Moore's third straight game with at least six targets, plus he took a carry for three yards. Wilson has four in a row with at least seven targets and 78 yards, leaving him just 34 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for the season. College teammate Chris Olave is 60 shy and might play in a blizzard this weekend. Not that it's a contest.



Saleh: Zach Wilson is starting vs. the Jags. Mike White (ribs) won't be cleared for contact. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 20, 2022

Injury report: Both teams conducted walk throughs, so the designations are estimations. Quinnen Williams "returned" to practice, as did Corey Davis. Earlier, Saleh expressed optimism about both playing Thursday. #Jets pic.twitter.com/eFoGhADIPp — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 19, 2022

Steelers (24) at Panthers (16) Steelers (24) atPanthers (16)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Diontae Johnson 73.5% 89.9% 22 95.7% 10 98 0 47.6% 26.9% 72.1 2 George Pickens 66.2% 76.7% 22 95.7% 5 53 0 23.8% 15.3% 67.2 3 Zach Gentry 61.8% 50.3% 6 26.1% 1 4 0 4.8% 5.3% -2.1 4 Pat Freiermuth 55.9% 66.1% 16 69.6% 0 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 5 Steven Sims 42.7% 30.4% 15 65.2% 2 10 0 9.5% 8.5% 19.6

Johnson finally had a big(ish) game, catching each of his 10 targets and adding a carry for two yards.

Freiermuth played a bit less than usual and wasn't targeted, though 70% route share isn't far off his norm . His largest snap share of the season was Week 1 (89%), second largest Week 2 (81%), third largest Week 3 (76%) and fourth largest Week 4. (73%) Since then, he's landed between 49-71 percent each week. He'll break out for real next season if the Steelers find a decent QB... and maybe even if they don't.

.

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 DJ Moore 95.4% 96.6% 25 92.6% 6 73 1 31.6% 26.6% 109.1 2 Terrace Marshall 88.4% 71.8% 23 85.2% 3 51 0 15.8% 15.1% 37.9 3 Tommy Tremble 51.2% 48.7% 11 40.7% 3 20 0 15.8% 9.1% 19.2 4 Shi Smith 46.5% 49.1% 16 59.3% 3 24 0 15.8% 10.4% 22.9 5 Ian Thomas 41.9% 53.6% 4 14.8% 0 0 0 0.0% 8.7% 6 Laviska Shenault 30.2% 25.3% 6 22.2% 1 0 0 5.3% 11.7% 20.9

Marshall resurfaced with a 40-yard gain, but he has only seven targets the past three weeks and hasn't seen more than six in a game since Week 8.

Smith ran ahead of Shenault as the No. 3 again.

Moore has only four games this season with 60 or more receiving yards... but has scored a TD each time he's done it (and has just one TD in his other 10 games). His five TDs are a career high amidst this otherwise disastrous campaign. He's had to work hard for everything, too, and the late surge of semi-competence from Carolina might be taking him out of the Bryce Young / CJ Stroud sweepstakes... sigh.

(and has just one TD in his other 10 games).

D.J. Moore's shoulders were 0.2 yards out of bounds when the pass arrived on his 5-yard TD, leading to a 16.3% completion probability. Moore leads the NFL with 5 receptions on targets with a sub-25% completion probability this season.#PITvsCAR | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/xGGU5WYuaL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 18, 2022

Cardinals (15) at Broncos (24) Cardinals (15) atBroncos (24)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 DeAndre Hopkins 91.5% 87.5% 37 94.9% 11 60 0 31.4% 29.8% 79.6 2 Marquise Brown 91.5% 94.9% 36 92.3% 8 19 0 22.9% 25.6% 56.1 3 Trey McBride 84.8% 45.1% 31 79.5% 5 55 0 14.3% 10.4% 29.4 4 A.J. Green 59.3% 56.7% 23 59.0% 2 0 0 5.7% 9.2% 11.9 5 Robbie Anderson 33.9% 34.1% 16 41.0% 2 0 0 5.7% 7.7% 78.1 6 Maxx Williams 22.0% 19.5% 4 10.3% 2 11 0 5.7% 3.8% 8.7

McBride made his first big play in the NFL, a 29-yard gain, and finished third on the team in both targets and routes. Hopkins and Brown, on the other hand, got erased by Denver's outstanding secondary... perhaps not a huge surprise with Colt McCoy (and then Trace McSorley) at quarterback). I'm thinking of benching Hopkins in a Week 16 playoff matchup if it appears McCoy won't play. TBD. Brown would scare me even more, of course, if I had him anywhere.



Colt McCoy is down after taking a shot while being tackled on a QB keeper. He is on his back and being tended to. Whole team has come out on the field. Second game in a row for this. Nightmarish. — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) December 18, 2022

With Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Kendall Hinton all sidelined by hamstring injuries, Jeudy again dominated targets. Johnson was the No. 2 receiver and Swain the No. 3, combining for five targets and 39 yards.

Dulcich ran the second most routes on the team but was targeted on only two of 28 . Tomlinson, meanwhile, put up 3-28-1 on six routes. I'm not a Dulcich guy, but that's just bad luck right there. Tomlinson is a massive blocking specialist who rarely sees passes.

.

Patriots (24) at Raiders (30) Patriots (24) atRaiders (30)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Tyquan Thornton 93.7% 61.8% 30 96.8% 4 21 0 13.3% 12.5% 64.6 2 Nelson Agholor 82.5% 53.2% 25 80.6% 6 3 0 20.0% 14.3% 88.1 3 Hunter Henry 81.0% 76.7% 24 77.4% 4 9 0 13.3% 11.1% 2.3 4 Jakobi Meyers 60.3% 76.0% 22 71.0% 6 47 0 20.0% 21.8% 101.2 5 Jonnu Smith 58.7% 48.8% 9 29.0% 3 24 0 10.0% 10.3% 27.4 6 Kendrick Bourne 15.9% 42.4% 7 22.6% 1 0 0 3.3% 8.0% 4.0

With DeVante Parker (knee) out again, Thornton led the team in routes , followed in close order by Agholor, Henry and then Meyers. Meyers presumably would've played more if not for his absence beforehand? He'd been listed as questionable entering the game.... though with a concussion, which usually doesn't equate to a limited role if a guy is cleared to play. That's something to keep an eye on. Nobody did much of anything with Mac Jones having an abysmal day and the Pats totally relying on Rhamondre Stevenson.

, followed in close order by Agholor, Henry and then Meyers. HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Davante Adams 98.4% 95.3% 41 100.0% 9 28 0 28.1% 32.7% 107.6 2 Mack Hollins 87.5% 93.6% 36 87.8% 8 40 1 25.0% 18.2% 162.2 3 Foster Moreau 56.3% 81.9% 18 43.9% 2 20 0 6.3% 12.7% 10.6 4 Darren Waller 48.4% 59.3% 27 65.9% 3 48 1 9.4% 15.2% 37.3 5 Hunter Renfrow 42.2% 64.6% 24 58.5% 3 14 0 9.4% 13.7% 49.9 6 Keelan Cole 23.4% 47.3% 11 26.8% 2 50 1 6.3% 7.5% 54.4

Waller split snaps with Moreau in his first game back from IR , though 66% route share and a TD ain't bad.

, though 66% route share and a TD ain't bad. Renfrow was much quieter in his return from IR, with 14 yards on three targets and 59% route share (also, his replacement Cole caught the game-tying TD). Hollins had a couple drops and a couple of clutch catches, finishing with 40 yards and a TD on the second most targets even with Waller and Renfrow back in. Hollins remained a full-time player.

(also, his replacement Cole caught the game-tying TD).

Bengals (34) at Buccaneers (23) Bengals (34) atBuccaneers (23)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Mitchell Wilcox 91.9% 43.6% 29 70.7% 3 34 1 7.9% 4.3% 15.7 2 Ja'Marr Chase 90.3% 93.2% 40 97.6% 13 60 1 34.2% 29.9% 116.1 3 Tee Higgins 80.7% 65.8% 38 92.7% 8 33 1 21.1% 21.3% 76.6 4 Tyler Boyd 59.7% 73.8% 31 75.6% 5 35 1 13.2% 13.9% 31.1 5 Devin Asiasi 25.8% 21.1% 3 7.3% 0 0 0 0.0% 3.2% 6 Trenton Irwin 24.2% 51.1% 9 22.0% 2 5 0 5.3% 7.1% -0.2

Boyd played a few less snaps than usual but still ran a route on more than three-fourths of dropbacks, while Higgins essentially handled his normal role . Both had been listed as questionable, though they were full practice participants Friday. Each of the Bengals' top four skill players caught a TD pass from Joe Burrow.

. Both had been listed as questionable, though they were full practice participants Friday. Wilcox took 92% of snaps with Hayden Hurst (groin) out again, up from 71% and 79% the two weeks prior. Wilcox scored a TD but has seen only six targets total in his three games as a first-stringer.



Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Chris Godwin 88.4% 81.5% 40 88.9% 8 83 1 19.0% 21.8% 50.5 2 Mike Evans 81.2% 83.9% 41 91.1% 10 83 0 23.8% 19.4% 132.0 3 Russell Gage 62.3% 58.0% 30 66.7% 12 59 2 28.6% 13.0% 84.3 4 Cade Otton 62.3% 69.0% 21 46.7% 1 20 0 2.4% 10.5% 2.7 5 Cameron Brate 42.0% 51.5% 21 46.7% 4 25 0 9.5% 10.7% 38.0

Gage led the team in targets and scored twice , though his route share was well below Godwin's and Evans'. Julio Jones (knee) was inactive , pushing Gage from fourth to third on the depth chart.

, though his route share was well below Godwin's and Evans'. Godwin has nine consecutive games with at least eight targets and five catches. He put up 8-83-1 on eight looks Sunday.

Titans (14) at Chargers (17) Titans (14) atChargers (17)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 82.5% 76.9% 27 90.0% 2 0 0 7.7% 13.4% 20.8 2 Robert Woods 82.5% 76.4% 29 96.7% 4 12 0 15.4% 20.6% 27.1 3 Chigoziem Okonkwo 57.9% 36.1% 16 53.3% 5 54 0 19.2% 11.9% 38.4 4 Geoff Swaim 50.9% 58.6% 3 10.0% 0 0 0 0.0% 5.9% 5 Chris Conley 50.9% 36.0% 17 56.7% 3 19 0 11.5% 6.5% 17.1 6 Austin Hooper 47.4% 51.3% 15 50.0% 4 33 0 15.4% 13.2% 29.7 7 Racey McMath 22.8% 28.6% 8 26.7% 2 1 0 7.7% 9.4% 28.2

Treylon Burks (concussion) was inactive , but Westbrook-Ikhine was barely targeted (twice) with the Titans continuing to focus on Okonkwo and Hooper (who both were around 50% route share for a third straight week ). This was Okonkwo's fourth consecutive game with at least five targets and three catches. 3-35-0, 4-68-0, 6-45-1, 4-54-0 Oddly, Hooper's done ok in the same stretch, averaging 3.3 catches for 38.3 yards on 4.5 targets. The Titans have had success throwing to their TEs, but the offense overall has kind of cratered at the same time (not that it was great to begin with).

, but Westbrook-Ikhine was barely targeted (twice) with ).

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Keenan Allen 87.3% 70.9% 41 91.1% 9 86 0 23.7% 19.9% 75.4 2 Mike Williams 87.3% 78.5% 41 91.1% 8 67 0 21.1% 17.8% 119.8 3 Joshua Palmer 64.8% 83.3% 29 64.4% 5 49 0 13.2% 18.5% 31.0 4 Gerald Everett 62.0% 61.2% 27 60.0% 6 42 0 15.8% 14.1% 21.9 5 Donald Parham 29.6% 24.7% 10 22.2% 3 35 0 7.9% 5.6% 15.4 6 DeAndre Carter 22.5% 63.5% 7 15.6% 2 15 0 5.3% 9.8% 17.3

With Parham back from IR and playing for the first time since Week 6, Tre' McKitty ran only five routes and wasn't targeted. Everett, however, had his normal role, and didn't lose snaps/routes to Parham (other than the ones he was already ceding to Mr. McKitty).

Allen is averaging 7.2 catches for 81.8 yards on 10.4 targets in five games since returning from injury. Business as usual, with a two-month delay.

The five targets for Palmer were his fewest since Week 4, and 65% snap share his lowest since Week 4. Williams, meanwhile, played 87% of snaps and saw eight targets , up from 65% and six targets the week before (though he had a much better receiving line his first week back from injury). Palmer is still usable in deeper leagues as the No. 3 receiver in a good offense... or at least a theoretically good offense.



Giants (20) at Commanders (12) Giants (20) atCommanders (12)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Daniel Bellinger 98.4% 68.4% 29 90.6% 4 4 0 13.3% 12.0% 18.0 2 Darius Slayton 93.6% 65.7% 32 100.0% 7 23 0 23.3% 20.5% 37.6 3 Isaiah Hodgins 88.7% 74.4% 30 93.8% 4 37 0 13.3% 14.2% 28.6 4 Richie James 79.0% 44.4% 27 84.4% 5 42 0 16.7% 15.3% 25.9

The Giants kept a tight rotation in this crucial game; something they've increasingly done as the year has progressed, after using a ton of different skill-position players early in the season. Kenny Golladay, Nick Vannett and Marcus Johnson ran one route each. Apart from that, it was all the four guys listed above, with Slayton and Hodgins mostly outside and James in the slot. Bellinger, Slayton, Hodgins and James all topped 80% route share.

Bellinger topped 95% snap share for a second time in the past three weeks, with the game in between being one where he dealt with an injury (which apparently wasn't too much of an issue in Sunday night's win).

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Terry McLaurin 93.1% 90.4% 30 93.8% 6 70 0 22.2% 22.9% 37.5 2 Jahan Dotson 81.0% 72.9% 29 90.6% 6 105 1 22.2% 13.2% 108.3 3 Logan Thomas 67.2% 66.8% 24 75.0% 3 6 0 11.1% 13.1% 26.8 4 Curtis Samuel 58.6% 73.2% 21 65.6% 5 44 0 18.5% 19.4% 63.0 5 John Bates 53.5% 44.6% 10 31.3% 0 0 0 0.0% 7.3%

Dotson is known for speed, and definitely has it, but he's also made a ton of contested catches downfield and in the end zone this year, which I didn't expect from a 185-pound rookie. His 19-yard TD on Sunday was a play where he used speed and route-running to get open.

Anyone else think it was borderline humiliating how the broadcasters kept praising Heinicke even as he had a complete meltdown at the worst time? Even worse that the guy has been bad all year, winning games thanks to an improved running game and strong defense. Why is this hard to figure out? Yes, it's a cute story for him to make NFL starts after appearing to be out of the league... that doesn't mean you pretend he's better than he is. Dude is still awful by NFL starting QB standards.

Samuel's 59% snap share was technically a season low, though he's been in the 60s for a month now since Dotson returned and Samuel's role shifted more toward the run game. Samuel had 44 yards on five targets and one yard on five carries Sunday... his second straight game with 10 opportunities after five in a row with less than that.



Fabian Moreau shadowed Terry McLaurin for the second time this season, aligning across from him on 25 of 30 routes (80%). McLaurin once again got the best of Moreau, catching all 5 targets against him for 66 yards.#NYGvsWAS | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/8FiNi365GS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 19, 2022

Rams (12) at Packers (24) Rams (12) atPackers (24)

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Van Jefferson 97.7% 71.4% 25 96.2% 2 32 0 10.0% 16.2% 34.2 2 Tyler Higbee 88.4% 86.5% 16 61.5% 5 27 1 25.0% 20.0% 12.4 3 Tutu Atwell 86.1% 27.6% 23 88.5% 4 10 0 20.0% 9.6% 42.1 4 Ben Skowronek 69.8% 82.2% 17 65.4% 3 3 0 15.0% 13.6% 23.7 5 Austin Trammell 27.9% 19.8% 8 30.8% 0 0 0 0.0% 6.8% 6 Brandon Powell 16.3% 19.4% 3 11.5% 2 4 0 10.0% 7.2% -9.9

This was Atwell's first time getting more snaps/routes than Skowronek, who had played 97% and 100% of snaps the two weeks prior. Neither did much, of course, with Jefferson providing the only big gain and Higbee scoring the lone TD for a lifeless offense.

Sn% W15 Sn% Szn Rts R/DB Tgt YDS TD TS W15 TS SZN AY 1 Allen Lazard 94.1% 90.7% 29 87.9% 2 7 0 7.1% 21.0% 32.6 2 Christian Watson 86.8% 55.0% 31 93.9% 6 46 0 21.4% 12.9% 35.9 3 Robert Tonyan 51.5% 52.7% 14 42.4% 2 4 0 7.1% 13.3% 15.0 4 Marcedes Lewis 42.7% 41.3% 6 18.2% 1 14 0 3.6% 3.1% 6.5 5 Randall Cobb 38.2% 44.8% 17 51.5% 4 32 0 14.3% 13.3% 27.9 6 Romeo Doubs 32.4% 65.7% 10 30.3% 5 55 0 17.9% 15.9% 35.8 7 Josiah Deguara 29.4% 22.3% 10 30.3% 0 0 0 0.0% 5.3%