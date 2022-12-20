Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 15 WR and TE Usage Report (with Week 16 Waivers Preview)

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
December 20, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 15, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Wide Receivers

 Sn% W15Sn% SznSn ΔTS W15TS SZNTS ΔAY Sh W15AY Sh SznAY Δ
1Diontae Johnson73.5%89.9%-16.4%47.6%26.9%20.7%46.6%32.6%14.0%
2Michael Pittman97.5%96.3%1.2%45.2%26.2%19.0%40.1%28.8%11.3%
3Chris Moore86.2%62.6%23.6%33.3%15.2%18.1%36.5%16.1%20.4%
4K.J. Osborn82.4%74.5%7.8%30.2%13.9%16.3%29.4%15.2%14.2%
5Russell Gage62.3%58.0%4.3%28.6%13.0%15.6%26.9%9.3%17.6%
6Brandon Johnson59.0%57.5%1.5%15.4%0.0%15.4%43.0%0.0%43.0%
7A.J. Brown88.7%83.8%4.9%43.2%29.2%14.0%55.7%41.7%14.0%
8Noah Brown74.3%75.9%-1.6%30.0%16.0%14.0%37.1%23.6%13.5%
9Rashid Shaheed70.9%33.5%37.4%21.1%7.9%13.2%29.5%14.7%14.8%
10Drake London81.2%80.1%1.0%42.3%30.1%12.2%37.9%28.5%9.4%
11Tyreek Hill82.5%75.1%7.4%43.3%32.3%11.0%35.8%40.1%-4.3%
12Jerry Jeudy76.1%65.7%10.4%30.8%19.9%10.9%23.4%26.3%-2.9%
13Braxton Berrios44.3%30.8%13.4%17.6%7.0%10.6%20.0%5.4%14.6%
14Tutu Atwell86.1%27.6%58.4%20.0%9.6%10.4%43.0%25.3%17.7%
15Jeff Smith45.9%19.6%26.3%14.7%5.1%9.6%17.0%7.1%9.9%
16Jahan Dotson81.0%72.9%8.1%22.2%13.2%9.0%32.5%21.4%11.1%
17Christian Watson86.8%55.0%31.8%21.4%12.9%8.5%25.7%21.1%4.6%
18George Pickens66.2%76.7%-10.5%23.8%15.3%8.5%43.5%26.5%17.0%
19Jauan Jennings83.6%41.5%42.1%19.2%11.9%7.3%26.3%13.6%12.7%
20Dante Pettis79.3%49.5%29.8%19.0%11.9%7.1%7.7%13.7%-6.0%
21Mack Hollins87.5%93.6%-6.1%25.0%18.2%6.8%37.4%25.2%12.2%
22Elijah Moore73.8%67.9%5.8%20.6%13.8%6.8%14.3%19.9%-5.6%
23JuJu Smith-Schuster88.2%70.4%17.7%24.4%18.5%5.9%29.7%19.9%9.8%
24Nelson Agholor82.5%53.2%29.4%20.0%14.3%5.7%32.2%21.3%10.9%
25Quez Watkins66.2%58.2%8.0%16.2%10.6%5.6%8.8%11.6%-2.8%
26Ray-Ray McCloud39.3%24.7%14.6%11.5%6.1%5.4%1.6%12.2%-10.6%
27Shi Smith46.5%49.1%-2.5%15.8%10.4%5.4%10.9%12.3%-1.4%
28Chris Conley50.9%36.0%14.9%11.5%6.5%5.0%10.7%10.5%0.2%
29DJ Moore95.4%96.6%-1.2%31.6%26.6%5.0%51.9%45.9%6.0%
30Demarcus Robinson63.9%58.3%5.6%21.4%16.8%4.6%18.4%18.7%-0.3%
31Mike Evans81.2%83.9%-2.7%23.8%19.4%4.4%42.2%34.4%7.8%
32Ja'Marr Chase90.3%93.2%-2.8%34.2%29.9%4.3%50.8%38.7%12.1%
33Kalif Raymond30.3%51.3%-21.0%16.7%12.6%4.1%20.9%16.2%4.7%
34Keenan Allen87.3%70.9%16.4%23.7%19.9%3.8%25.9%28.0%-2.1%
35Garrett Wilson98.4%76.7%21.7%26.5%22.9%3.6%34.4% 34.4%
36Mike Williams87.3%78.5%8.8%21.1%17.8%3.3%41.2%33.7%7.5%
37Darius Slayton93.6%65.7%27.9%23.3%20.5%2.8%34.3%38.6%-4.3%
38Marquise Goodwin59.0%51.0%8.0%12.2%9.9%2.3%15.3%14.0%1.3%
39Jaylen Waddle68.4%73.6%-5.2%23.3%21.3%2.0%41.2%27.9%13.3%
40Romeo Doubs32.4%65.7%-33.3%17.9%15.9%2.0%25.7%21.1%4.6%
41Velus Jones67.2%20.5%46.8%9.5%7.6%1.9%29.1%9.1%20.0%
42DeAndre Hopkins91.5%87.5%4.1%31.4%29.8%1.6%31.2%42.8%-11.6%
43Ben Skowronek69.8%82.2%-12.5%15.0%13.6%1.4%24.2%14.8%9.4%
44Richie James79.0%44.4%34.7%16.7%15.3%1.4%23.6%17.7%5.9%
45Marvin Jones65.7%69.0%-3.3%14.6%13.5%1.1%20.8%24.3%-3.5%
46Steven Sims42.7%30.4%12.3%9.5%8.5%1.0%12.7%5.6%7.1%
47Randall Cobb38.2%44.8%-6.6%14.3%13.3%1.0%20.0%18.0%2.0%
48Justin Jefferson91.8%95.6%-3.8%30.2%29.3%0.9%25.9%40.4%-14.5%
49Tyquan Thornton93.7%61.8%31.9%13.3%12.5%0.8%23.6%21.5%2.1%
50Terrace Marshall88.4%71.8%16.6%15.8%15.1%0.7%18.0%25.1%-7.1%
51Christian Kirk88.6%88.7%-0.1%24.4%23.9%0.5%34.0%30.4%3.6%
52Byron Pringle89.7%35.8%53.9%9.5%9.4%0.1%24.5%16.9%7.6%
53Isaiah McKenzie56.3%54.9%1.4%13.2%13.1%0.1%23.8%12.1%11.7%
54Justin Watson64.5%41.5%23.0%4.9%5.0%-0.1%26.3%11.6%14.7%
55Tee Higgins80.7%65.8%14.9%21.1%21.3%-0.2%33.5%31.5%2.0%
56Amon-Ra St. Brown84.9%77.4%7.4%27.8%28.1%-0.3%35.8%24.6%11.2%
57Marquez Valdes-Scantling52.6%68.3%-15.7%12.2%12.8%-0.6%23.9%24.2%-0.3%
58Freddie Swain55.2%55.2%0.0%3.8%4.5%-0.7%-2.3%-3.0%0.7%
59Terry McLaurin93.1%90.4%2.7%22.2%22.9%-0.7%11.2%35.7%-24.5%
60Tyler Boyd59.7%73.8%-14.1%13.2%13.9%-0.7%13.6%19.8%-6.2%
61Gabe Davis97.2%91.4%5.8%15.8%16.6%-0.8%20.5%29.2%-8.7%
62Isaiah Hodgins88.7%74.4%14.3%13.3%14.2%-0.9%26.0%23.1%2.9%
63Curtis Samuel58.6%73.2%-14.6%18.5%19.4%-0.9%18.9%16.5%2.4%
64Alec Pierce77.2%64.6%12.6%12.9%13.9%-1.0%25.6%28.7%-3.1%
65Tyler Lockett90.2%82.4%7.8%22.0%23.6%-1.6%32.9%33.2%-0.3%
66Devin Duvernay70.5%68.7%1.8%10.7%12.5%-1.8%6.8%13.8%-7.0%
67Parris Campbell82.3%83.5%-1.2%12.9%14.7%-1.8%8.5%13.6%-5.1%
68Jakobi Meyers60.3%76.0%-15.7%20.0%21.8%-1.8%37.0%32.1%4.9%
69Marquise Brown91.5%94.9%-3.3%22.9%25.6%-2.7%22.0%38.0%-16.0%
70Chris Godwin88.4%81.5%6.9%19.0%21.8%-2.8%16.1%19.0%-2.9%
71Amari Cooper71.9%83.4%-11.6%23.1%26.1%-3.0%37.1%37.2%-0.1%
72Denzel Mims8.2%50.0%-41.8%5.9%9.1%-3.2%2.9%12.9%-10.0%
73A.J. Green59.3%56.7%2.6%5.7%9.2%-3.5%4.7%13.8%-9.1%
74DeVonta Smith95.8%90.4%5.4%21.6%25.2%-3.6%28.2%30.6%-2.4%
75Zay Jones95.7%87.0%8.7%19.5%23.1%-3.6%27.7%26.8%0.9%
76Olamide Zaccheaus82.6%69.8%12.8%11.5%15.4%-3.9%27.1%18.6%8.5%
77DK Metcalf96.7%80.7%16.0%22.0%26.0%-4.0%23.9%37.3%-13.4%
78Donovan Peoples-Jones76.6%89.2%-12.6%15.4%19.5%-4.1%14.4%27.7%-13.3%
79Amari Rodgers51.7%44.3%7.5%11.1%15.4%-4.3%16.4%20.7%-4.3%
80Phillip Dorsett84.5%48.2%36.3%3.7%8.0%-4.3%11.8%14.3%-2.5%
81Hunter Renfrow42.2%64.6%-22.4%9.4%13.7%-4.3%11.5%10.9%0.6%
82Chris Olave49.1%66.2%-17.1%21.1%25.5%-4.4%28.1%41.0%-12.9%
83DeAndre Carter22.5%63.5%-41.0%5.3%9.8%-4.5%6.0%13.7%-7.7%
84Davante Adams98.4%95.3%3.2%28.1%32.7%-4.6%24.8%42.1%-17.3%
85Stefon Diggs84.5%77.1%7.4%23.7%28.3%-4.6%24.1%35.7%-11.6%
86Robert Woods82.5%76.4%6.1%15.4%20.6%-5.2%17.0%23.1%-6.1%
87CeeDee Lamb93.2%87.5%5.7%23.3%28.6%-5.3%29.7%36.9%-7.2%
88Brandon Aiyuk96.7%91.4%5.3%15.4%20.7%-5.3%25.4%30.1%-4.7%
89Joshua Palmer64.8%83.3%-18.5%13.2%18.5%-5.3%10.7%25.9%-15.2%
90Damiere Byrd40.6%37.2%3.4%3.8%9.2%-5.4%7.7%16.9%-9.2%
91Nick Westbrook-Ikhine82.5%76.9%5.6%7.7%13.4%-5.7%13.0%21.4%-8.4%
92Trent Sherfield54.4%58.1%-3.7%3.3%9.4%-6.1%1.2%10.3%-9.1%
93Van Jefferson97.7%71.4%26.3%10.0%16.2%-6.2%35.0%29.3%5.7%
94Skyy Moore38.2%29.2%9.0%0.0%6.9%-6.9% 8.2%-8.2%
95DJ Chark75.8%71.4%4.4%5.6%14.1%-8.5%11.9%32.9%-21.0%
96Jarvis Landry34.6%56.4%-21.8%5.3%14.4%-9.1%3.8%13.6%-9.8%
97Equanimeous St. Brown5.2%60.0%-54.8%4.8%13.9%-9.1%8.5%21.6%-13.1%
98Michael Gallup91.9%73.4%18.5%6.7%17.3%-10.6%6.3%23.8%-17.5%
99Adam Thielen90.6%92.1%-1.5%7.5%18.5%-11.0%13.6%23.7%-10.1%
100Allen Lazard94.1%90.7%3.4%7.1%21.0%-13.9%23.4%32.6%-9.2%
101Josh Reynolds60.6%70.1%-9.5%0.0%16.3%-16.3% 25.7%-25.7%
102Courtland Sutton 89.5%  23.9%  31.4% 
103Darnell Mooney 83.2%  27.7%  35.4% 
104Deebo Samuel 76.7%  24.4%  16.7% 
105Allen Robinson 90.8%  14.9%  20.8% 
106Brandin Cooks 81.0%  20.6%  29.5% 
107DeVante Parker 65.6%  11.9%  25.4% 
108Corey Davis 65.8%  12.9%  23.7% 
109Chase Claypool 46.3%  19.5%  19.8% 
110Treylon Burks 50.6%  16.7%  24.5% 
111Nico Collins 71.4%  19.0%  31.3% 
112Kendall Hinton 58.2%  9.8%  9.7% 
113Julio Jones 53.2%  11.2%  23.5% 
114Mecole Hardman 52.5%  10.8%  12.3% 

   

Tight Ends

 Sn% W15Sn% SznSn ΔTS W15TS SZNTS ΔAY Sh W15AY Sh SznAY Δ
1Juwan Johnson50.9%65.9%-15.0%31.6%13.9%17.7%34.3%13.9%20.4%
2Jordan Akins44.8%40.4%4.4%22.2%10.9%11.3%19.4%9.9%9.5%
3Dawson Knox81.7%80.4%1.3%21.1%12.7%8.4%20.5%11.2%9.3%
4Chigoziem Okonkwo57.9%36.1%21.8%19.2%11.9%7.3%24.1%12.3%11.8%
5Evan Engram85.7%77.6%8.1%24.4%17.1%7.3%12.7%14.7%-2.0%
6Tyler Higbee88.4%86.5%1.9%25.0%20.0%5.0%12.7%9.8%2.9%
7Cole Kmet100.0%94.4%5.6%23.8%19.3%4.5%12.5%17.7%-5.2%
8MyCole Pruitt55.1%35.4%19.7%11.5%7.1%4.4%7.0%2.2%4.8%
9David Njoku93.8%81.4%12.3%23.1%18.8%4.3%17.3%14.9%2.4%
10Trey McBride84.8%45.1%39.7%14.3%10.4%3.9%11.5%7.9%3.6%
11Mitchell Wilcox91.9%43.6%48.4%7.9%4.3%3.6%6.9%2.8%4.1%
12Noah Fant50.8%59.8%-9.0%14.6%11.6%3.0%15.7%9.0%6.7%
13George Kittle85.3%90.9%-5.7%19.2%16.9%2.3%31.3%15.6%15.7%
14Hunter Henry81.0%76.7%4.3%13.3%11.1%2.2%0.8%12.3%-11.5%
15Austin Hooper47.4%51.3%-4.0%15.4%13.2%2.2%18.6%13.8%4.8%
16Gerald Everett62.0%61.2%0.8%15.8%14.1%1.7%7.5%13.3%-5.8%
17Teagan Quitoriano82.8%22.8%59.9%7.4%5.8%1.6%5.7%6.3%-0.6%
18Eric Saubert58.2%34.8%23.5%7.7%6.3%1.4%19.3%6.5%12.8%
19Daniel Bellinger98.4%68.4%30.0%13.3%12.0%1.3%16.4%5.2%11.2%
20Noah Gray56.6%52.4%4.2%7.3%6.1%1.2%0.6%4.5%-3.9%
21C.J. Uzomah52.5%53.4%-1.0%5.9%5.7%0.2%6.4%3.5%2.9%
22Travis Kelce75.0%78.8%-3.8%24.4%24.4%0.0%24.5%24.6%-0.1%
23Jonnu Smith58.7%48.8%9.9%10.0%10.3%-0.3%10.0%4.8%5.2%
24Zach Gentry61.8%50.3%11.5%4.8%5.3%-0.5%-1.4%1.4%-2.8%
25Cameron Brate42.0%51.5%-9.5%9.5%10.7%-1.2%12.1%9.6%2.5%
26Durham Smythe64.9%55.4%9.5%3.3%5.0%-1.7%-0.6%1.8%-2.4%
27Adam Trautman65.5%55.3%10.1%5.3%7.1%-1.8%4.1%4.3%-0.2%
28Logan Thomas67.2%66.8%0.4%11.1%13.1%-2.0%8.0%11.8%-3.8%
29Isaiah Likely42.6%36.5%6.1%10.7%12.9%-2.2%8.9%10.8%-1.9%
30Mark Andrews91.8%82.2%9.6%25.0%27.2%-2.2%31.7%34.1%-2.4%
31Jack Stoll78.9%53.1%25.8%2.7%5.3%-2.6%1.1%3.5%-2.4%
32T.J. Hockenson95.3%88.9%6.4%17.0%20.3%-3.3%23.0%16.8%6.2%
33Mo Alie-Cox50.6%50.6%0.0%3.2%6.8%-3.6%3.1%4.6%-1.5%
34Dalton Schultz97.3%77.6%19.7%13.3%18.1%-4.8%9.5%16.2%-6.7%
35Taysom Hill43.6%31.4%12.2%0.0%5.0%-5.0% 4.3%-4.3%
36Mike Gesicki19.3%46.8%-27.5%3.3%8.5%-5.2%1.5%7.9%-6.4%
37Parker Hesse55.1%61.0%-5.9%0.0%5.3%-5.3% 3.5%-3.5%
38Will Dissly59.0%62.3%-3.3%2.4%8.1%-5.7%2.9%5.3%-2.4%
39Darren Waller48.4%59.3%-10.9%9.4%15.2%-5.8%8.6%18.7%-10.1%
40Geoff Swaim50.9%58.6%-7.7%0.0%5.9%-5.9% 1.8%-1.8%
41Robert Tonyan51.5%52.7%-1.2%7.1%13.3%-6.2%10.7%9.0%1.7%
42Foster Moreau56.3%81.9%-25.6%6.3%12.7%-6.5%2.4%11.3%-8.9%
43John Bates53.5%44.6%8.8%0.0%7.3%-7.3% 4.6%-4.6%
44Cade Otton62.3%69.0%-6.7%2.4%10.5%-8.1%0.8%9.3%-8.5%
45Tyler Conklin73.8%77.3%-3.6%5.9%15.3%-9.4%2.4%14.1%-11.7%
46Greg Dulcich67.2%75.8%-8.7%7.7%17.5%-9.8%10.1%24.2%-14.1%
47Pat Freiermuth55.9%66.1%-10.2%0.0%20.0%-20.0% 19.7%-19.7%
48Zach Ertz 79.0%  18.1%  20.4% 
49Dallas Goedert 87.0%  20.5%  14.0% 
50Hayden Hurst 59.6%  14.4%  10.6% 

    

Week 15 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Courtland Sutton & Kendall Hinton (hamstring)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle)

WR Treylon Burks (concussion)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

WR Corey Davis (knee)

WRs Nico Collins (foot) & Brandin Cooks (calf)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

WR David Bell (toe/thumb)

WR Mecole Hardman (IR - groin / eligible W16)

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder)

TE Jake Ferguson (concussion)

                

New Injuries

WR Tyler Lockett will miss at least one game after breaking a finger in the fourth quarter.

WR Denzel Mims was concussed in the first half.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown entered concussion protocol in the first quarter.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 16

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 16 Starters/Streamers

  1. Chris Moore - 19% 
  2. K.J. Osborn - 5%  
  3. Marquise Goodwin - 3% 
  4. Elijah Moore - 36%  
  5. Russell Gage - 13%
  6. Mecole Hardman - 29%
  7. Jahan Dotson - 17% 
  8. Rashid Shaheed - 1%
  9. Isaiah McKenzie - 40%
  10. Parris Campbell - 35%
  11. Richie James - 14% 
  12. Isaiah Hodgins - 2% 
  13. Van Jefferson - 24%  
  14. Phillip Dorsett - 0%
  15. Noah Brown - 2% 
  16. Tutu Atwell - 1%
  17. Jauan Jennings - 2% 

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Treylon Burks - 49%
  2. Jameson Williams - 34%
  3. Julio Jones - 15%
  4. Romeo Doubs - 16%
  5. Alec Pierce - 13%
  6. Tyquan Thornton - 1%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 16 Starters/Streamers

  1. Taysom Hill - 47%
  2. Chigoziem Okonkwo - 29% 
  3. Noah Fant - 22%
  4. Hunter Henry - 47% 
  5. Juwan Johnson - 20%  
  6. Austin Hooper - 16%
  7. Cameron Brate - 2%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Hayden Hurst (calf) - 35% 
  2. Daniel Bellinger - 3%
  3. Isaiah Likely - 7%
  4. Trey McBride - 4%
  5. Jelani Woods - 1%
  6. Noah Gray - 0%

      

Drops

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Michael Gallup

WR Devin Duvernay

WR Robert Woods

WR Chase Claypool

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Jarvis Landry

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Foster Moreau

TE Robert Tonyan

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

49ers (21) at Seahawks (13) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Brandon Aiyuk96.7%91.4%27100.0%419015.4%20.7%38.7
2George Kittle85.3%90.9%2488.9%593219.2%16.9%47.8
3Jauan Jennings83.6%41.5%2385.2%531019.2%11.9%40.1
4Ray-Ray McCloud39.3%24.7%1659.3%316011.5%6.1%2.4
5Tyler Kroft21.3%33.2%27.4%12803.8%5.0%16.6
  • Jennings was the No. 2 receiver and McCloud the No. 3 with Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) missing the first of what likely will be multiple games.
  • Kittle put up 4-93-2 on five targets, while Christian McCaffrey was the only other guy to do anything in the passing game. Aiyuk did have 100% route share at least.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1DK Metcalf96.7%80.7%4697.9%955022.0%26.0%47.2
2Tyler Lockett90.2%82.4%4493.6%968022.0%23.6%65.0
3Marquise Goodwin59.0%51.0%3063.8%510012.2%9.9%30.3
4Will Dissly59.0%62.3%2246.8%11302.4%8.1%5.8
5Noah Fant50.8%59.8%2246.8%632114.6%11.6%31.1
6Colby Parkinson37.7%34.5%1634.0%1002.4%5.5%17.6
  • Lockett broke a finger in the fourth quarter and now will miss at least one game, leaving Goodwin as the No. 2 receiver and Metcalf unchallenged as a dominant No. 1.
  • Fant continues to do well with his looks, and continues to lose work to both Dissly and Parkinson. The former Bronco put up 5-32-1 on six targets and now has 42 catches on 53 targets this year (79% catch rate).

         

Colts (36) at Vikings (39) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Michael Pittman97.5%96.3%3597.2%1460045.2%26.2%97.0
2Parris Campbell82.3%83.5%3288.9%413012.9%14.7%20.7
3Alec Pierce77.2%64.6%3288.9%40012.9%13.9%62.0
4Mo Alie-Cox50.6%50.6%1438.9%1003.2%6.8%7.6
5Kylen Granson32.9%45.1%1130.6%23406.5%8.7%29.9
6Jelani Woods24.1%26.8%1130.6%13603.2%8.1%9.4
7Ashton Dulin22.8%29.2%513.9%22506.5%8.7%20.5
  • The score is a bit deceptive; Indy largely scored thanks to special teams and takeaways, not because the offense was efficient.
    • In terms of playing time it was the usual, more or less, with Pierce taking a couple more snaps/routes from Campbell (and neither making any noise).
  • Campbell hasn't seen more than six targets in a game since Week 10, and just once since Week 7.
  • Pittman finished with 10-60-0 on 14 targets. He's the only Colt with target share of 15% or larger this year.... now up to 26%.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1T.J. Hockenson95.3%88.9%5082.0%933017.0%20.3%101.2
2Justin Jefferson91.8%95.6%5793.4%16123130.2%29.3%113.8
3Adam Thielen90.6%92.1%5691.8%44117.5%18.5%59.6
4K.J. Osborn82.4%74.5%5285.2%16157130.2%13.9%129.3
5Johnny Mundt16.5%39.8%46.6%1701.9%4.6%-0.5
6Jalen Reagor8.2%5.9%58.2%2003.8%3.2%38.6
  • Osborn put up a Jefferson-esque stat line while tying JJ for the team lead in targets.
    • That, despite having a long catch overturned in the first half.
    • Osborn previously had two games all year with more than five targets, otherwise seeing between two and five passes in each contest.
      • I wouldn't entirely dismiss this, however, given the magnitude. Also, I'm not sure Thielen is better than Osborn at this point in their respective careers. If nothing else, I like Osborn to take another step next year.

         

Ravens (3) at Browns (13) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Mark Andrews91.8%82.2%3090.9%731025.0%27.2%56.7
2Devin Duvernay70.5%68.7%2266.7%329010.7%12.5%12.1
3Demarcus Robinson63.9%58.3%2575.8%629021.4%16.8%32.9
4Josh Oliver42.6%45.1%927.3%21307.1%7.7%2.5
5Isaiah Likely42.6%36.5%1957.6%318010.7%12.9%16.0
6DeSean Jackson31.2%22.5%1339.4%30010.7%9.8%32.6
  • QB Tyler Huntley was brutal, and Robinson lost a fumble. In terms of playing time, it was the usual, with Andrews, Robinson, Duvernay and Likely running most of the routes (in that order).

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1David Njoku93.8%81.4%1858.1%628023.1%18.8%19.8
2Donovan Peoples-Jones76.6%89.2%2683.9%431115.4%19.5%16.5
3Amari Cooper71.9%83.4%2787.1%658023.1%26.1%42.5
4Michael Woods60.9%22.1%  240 6.6% 
5Harrison Bryant42.2%50.5%825.8%2707.7%9.6%7.1
6Daylen Baldwin18.8%18.8%516.1%22507.7%7.7%24.2
  • Baldwin and Demetric Felton jointly replaced David Bell (toe/thumb) in the not-that-important No. 3 receiver role (at least in Cleveland's offense).
  • Njoku did a lot of pass-blocking but rarely left the field and was targeted on one-third of his routes. I'd like him a lot this week if not for the weather projections for Cleveland being atrocious.

         

Dolphins (29) at Bills (32) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Tyreek Hill82.5%75.1%2887.5%1369143.3%32.3%96.9
2Jaylen Waddle68.4%73.6%2371.9%7114123.3%21.3%111.6
3Durham Smythe64.9%55.4%825.0%1-203.3%5.0%-1.6
4Trent Sherfield54.4%58.1%2062.5%1003.3%9.4%3.4
5Cedrick Wilson22.8%27.0%825.0%22106.7%5.7%28.5
6Braylon Sanders22.8%21.5%825.0%1003.3%4.7%28.4
7Mike Gesicki19.3%46.8%1134.4%1503.3%8.5%4.1
  • Hill provided the volume and Waddle the big play.
  • The no. 3 job was mostly Trent Sherfield, but Wilson and Sanders also got some routes (and none was targeted more than twice).
  • Gesicki's 20% snap share matched a season low from two weeks prior.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Gabe Davis97.2%91.4%42100.0%656015.8%16.6%88.0
2Stefon Diggs84.5%77.1%3890.5%960023.7%28.3%103.2
3Dawson Knox81.7%80.4%3481.0%898121.1%12.7%88.0
4Isaiah McKenzie56.3%54.9%2764.3%524013.2%13.1%102.1
5Khalil Shakir28.2%28.9%716.7%0000.0%6.3% 
6Quintin Morris16.9%28.3%614.3%11412.6%4.6%15.3
  • Cole Beasley ran six routes and caught a pass for nine yards. He was merely the No. 5 receiver.
  • Morris scored his first NFL TD even with Knox having his best game of the season and handling his normal role in terms of snaps/routes.
  • McKenzie saw exactly five targets for a third straight game.

      

Chiefs (30) at Texans (24) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1JuJu Smith-Schuster88.2%70.4%3786.0%1088024.4%18.5%66.5
2Travis Kelce75.0%78.8%3581.4%10105024.4%24.4%54.8
3Justin Watson64.5%41.5%2353.5%2004.9%5.0%58.8
4Noah Gray56.6%52.4%1944.2%33107.3%6.1%1.3
5Marquez Valdes-Scantling52.6%68.3%2865.1%526112.2%12.8%53.5
6Skyy Moore38.2%29.2%920.9%0000.0%6.9% 
7Jody Fortson15.8%20.9%818.6%1002.4%4.2%9.4
  • Kadarius Toney ran three routes and caught one pass for five yards in his return from a hamstring injury.
  • Watson is still playing a lot and still not seeing many targets.
    • MVS had 26 yards and a TD on 65% route share... that's about his normal workload these days.
  • Moore has two targets over the past three games, plus three carries for 24 yards.
  • Smith-Schuster has double-digit targets in back-to-back games, following three in a row with either three or four looks.
    • His catch rate is above 77% and he's at 9.2 YPT, but he only has one TD on 14 red-zone targets, which is half as many RZ targets as Kelce's league-leading total of 28.
    • JuJu also has just three inside the 10, compared to 17 for Kelce.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Chris Moore86.2%62.6%2893.3%942033.3%15.2%86.2
2Phillip Dorsett84.5%48.2%2790.0%1003.7%8.0%27.9
3Teagan Quitoriano82.8%22.8%1756.7%2817.4%5.8%13.5
4Amari Rodgers51.7%44.3%1653.3%326011.1%15.4%38.8
5Jordan Akins44.8%40.4%1653.3%622122.2%10.9%45.9
  • Moore put up 4-42-0 after 10-124-0 the week before, but he did lead the team in targets and routes with both Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) inactive.
    • Dorsett was the No. 2 receiver but targeted just once on 27 routes, while Rodgers got three looks as the No. 3.
  • Akins and Quitoriano both scored TDs in their timeshare. Akins saw four more targets but actually ran one less route.

         

Cowboys (34) at Jaguars (40) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Dalton Schultz97.3%77.6%2781.8%415013.3%18.1%23.7
2CeeDee Lamb93.2%87.5%33100.0%7126023.3%28.6%74.1
3Michael Gallup91.9%73.4%3090.9%2206.7%17.3%15.8
4Noah Brown74.3%75.9%2575.8%949230.0%16.0%92.4
5Peyton Hendershot23.0%29.0%515.2%12013.3%6.8%21.4
  • Mostly quiet since Gallup's return, Brown scored twice in this one after 84 yards the week before, but then he let a pass bounce off him and into a defender's hands for the walk-off, pick-six in OT.
    • Lamb needed only seven targets to top 100 yards.
  • Schultz missed only two snaps, yet it was Hendershot who scored a TD (on his lone target).

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Zay Jones95.7%87.0%43100.0%8109319.5%23.1%104.5
2Christian Kirk88.6%88.7%43100.0%1092024.4%23.9%128.5
3Evan Engram85.7%77.6%3683.7%1062024.4%17.1%48.0
4Marvin Jones65.7%69.0%3274.4%617114.6%13.5%78.6
5Chris Manhertz22.9%38.1%37.0%0000.0%4.0% 
6Jamal Agnew14.3%13.4%49.3%31207.3%7.0%30.5
  • Thank You, Zaddy!
    • Seriously, repeatedly drafting this man allowed me to get so many other things wrong and still have a great best ball season. It's probably more complicated than that, but let's give Zay all the credit.
    • Kirk and Engram also were busy, and actually saw more targets than Jones.

         

Eagles (25) at Bears (20) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1DeVonta Smith95.8%90.4%38100.0%8126021.6%25.2%127.7
2A.J. Brown88.7%83.8%38100.0%16181043.2%29.2%252.1
3Jack Stoll78.9%53.1%2565.8%1602.7%5.3%5.2
4Quez Watkins66.2%58.2%2565.8%66016.2%10.6%39.8
5Grant Calcaterra40.9%25.3%1744.7%2005.4%5.5%23.9
6Zach Pascal25.4%29.2%718.4%1002.7%5.5%9.6
  • Dallas Goedert (shoulder) was held out another week, allowing Watkins to stay busy as the No. 3... but he managed only six yards on six targets while Smith and Brown both had big days.
  • The big news is that Gardner Minshew might start Week 16 (and 17?). He's not bad, but you have to consider it a downgrade for Smith/Brown/Goedert given how well Hurts has played this year.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Cole Kmet100.0%94.4%2485.7%525023.8%19.3%18.8
2Byron Pringle89.7%35.8%2692.9%23919.5%9.4%36.9
3Dante Pettis79.3%49.5%2589.3%413019.0%11.9%11.5
4Velus Jones67.2%20.5%1967.9%2309.5%7.6%43.8

         

Falcons (18) at Saints (21) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Olamide Zaccheaus82.6%69.8%2686.7%30011.5%15.4%62.6
2Drake London81.2%80.1%2480.0%1170042.3%30.1%87.4
3MyCole Pruitt55.1%35.4%1033.3%320011.5%7.1%16.2
4Parker Hesse55.1%61.0%723.3%0000.0%5.3% 
5Damiere Byrd40.6%37.2%1653.3%1003.8%9.2%17.7
6Anthony Firkser31.9%21.9%1136.7%2007.7%6.3%20.9
  • London saw double-digit targets for a second straight game, going 7-70-0 on 11 looks after 6-95-0 on 12 looks in the previous contest (Week 13 vs. PIT).
    • He lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, so not exactly his best day, but he's back above 30% target share for the season and could get fed these next few weeks. Unfortunately, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is among the biggest and toughest at this position, potentially negating some of London's typical advantage this upcoming weekend.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAYAY Sh W15
1Rashid Shaheed70.9%33.5%2095.2%495121.1%7.9%59.029.5%
2Adam Trautman65.5%55.3%628.6%1005.3%7.1%8.14.1%
3Juwan Johnson50.9%65.9%1361.9%667231.6%13.9%68.734.3%
4Chris Olave49.1%66.2%1885.7%453021.1%25.5%56.328.1%
5Taysom Hill43.6%31.4%942.9%0000.0%5.0%  
6Jarvis Landry34.6%56.4%1466.7%1005.3%14.4%7.73.8%
  • Shaheed led the Saints in routes run and snap share (among skill players), putting up 3-95-1 while setting a personal best for snaps and snap share for a fourth week in a row.
    • Taysom Hill found the undrafted rookie for a 68-yard TD downfield in the first quarter Sunday. It was Shaheed's third straight game with more than 50 yards on fewer than five targets.
    • Shaheed's snap share has risen the past five games, going from 13% to 49% to 53% to 61% to 71% now.
  • Johnson was targeted six times on 13 routes and scored his sixth and seventh TDs of the season.
    • Seven TEs have more RZ targets than Johnson, and 15 have more targets inside the 10. But Johnson has been super efficient with those looks, and he's scored twice from outside the RZ. His TDs this past Sunday were from 19 and 22 yards out.

    

Lions (20) at Jets (17) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Amon-Ra St. Brown84.9%77.4%3489.5%1076027.8%28.1%65.6
2DJ Chark75.8%71.4%3284.2%21805.6%14.1%21.8
3Josh Reynolds60.6%70.1%2463.2%0000.0%16.3% 
4Brock Wright47.0%51.0%821.1%25115.6%5.8%15.1
5Shane Zylstra36.4%21.6%1539.5%1402.8%3.8%3.8
6Kalif Raymond30.3%51.3%1334.2%653016.7%12.6%38.3
7James Mitchell22.7%18.7%821.1%21205.6%4.5%5.2
8Jameson Williams18.2%15.9%615.8%1002.8%3.6%44.4
  • Williams didn't play much but got open for a long TD on his one target, which was underthrown and broken up by a defender.
  • Chark was targeted only twice on 32 routes, while Raymond saw six looks on 13 routes and produced 53 yards (in addition to a punt return TD).
    • Reynolds got zero targets on 24 routes.
  • Wright scored a long, game-winning TD when he was left wide open on a fourth-and-short play, then eluded a couple defenders downfield. Great moment, but he ran only seven other routes all afternoon.
    • None of Detroit's TEs breached 40% route share in this one.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Garrett Wilson98.4%76.7%39100.0%998026.5%22.9%165.9
2Elijah Moore73.8%67.9%3487.2%751020.6%13.8%69.1
3Tyler Conklin73.8%77.3%1948.7%2705.9%15.3%11.8
4C.J. Uzomah52.5%53.4%1128.2%24125.9%5.7%31.0
5Jeff Smith45.9%19.6%1846.2%577014.7%5.1%81.8
6Braxton Berrios44.3%30.8%1846.2%614017.6%7.0%96.6
  • Denzel Mims (concussion) filled in for Corey Davis (knee) again but left early with his own injury, allowing Smith to step up and produce 77 yards in a top-three role (albeit with only 46% route share).
  • Wilson and Moore both saw encouraging usage, again. 
    • This was Moore's third straight game with at least six targets, plus he took a carry for three yards.
    • Wilson has four in a row with at least seven targets and 78 yards, leaving him just 34 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for the season.
      • College teammate Chris Olave is 60 shy and might play in a blizzard this weekend. Not that it's a contest.

         

Steelers (24) at Panthers (16) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Diontae Johnson73.5%89.9%2295.7%1098047.6%26.9%72.1
2George Pickens66.2%76.7%2295.7%553023.8%15.3%67.2
3Zach Gentry61.8%50.3%626.1%1404.8%5.3%-2.1
4Pat Freiermuth55.9%66.1%1669.6%0000.0%20.0% 
5Steven Sims42.7%30.4%1565.2%21009.5%8.5%19.6
  • Johnson finally had a big(ish) game, catching each of his 10 targets and adding a carry for two yards.
  • Freiermuth played a bit less than usual and wasn't targeted, though 70% route share isn't far off his norm.
    • His largest snap share of the season was Week 1 (89%), second largest Week 2 (81%), third largest Week 3 (76%) and fourth largest Week 4. (73%) Since then, he's landed between 49-71 percent each week.
      • He'll break out for real next season if the Steelers find a decent QB... and maybe even if they don't.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1DJ Moore95.4%96.6%2592.6%673131.6%26.6%109.1
2Terrace Marshall88.4%71.8%2385.2%351015.8%15.1%37.9
3Tommy Tremble51.2%48.7%1140.7%320015.8%9.1%19.2
4Shi Smith46.5%49.1%1659.3%324015.8%10.4%22.9
5Ian Thomas41.9%53.6%414.8%0000.0%8.7% 
6Laviska Shenault30.2%25.3%622.2%1005.3%11.7%20.9
  • Marshall resurfaced with a 40-yard gain, but he has only seven targets the past three weeks and hasn't seen more than six in a game since Week 8.
  • Smith ran ahead of Shenault as the No. 3 again.
  • Moore has only four games this season with 60 or more receiving yards... but has scored a TD each time he's done it (and has just one TD in his other 10 games).
    • His five TDs are a career high amidst this otherwise disastrous campaign. He's had to work hard for everything, too, and the late surge of semi-competence from Carolina might be taking him out of the Bryce Young / CJ Stroud sweepstakes... sigh.

         

Cardinals (15) at Broncos (24) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1DeAndre Hopkins91.5%87.5%3794.9%1160031.4%29.8%79.6
2Marquise Brown91.5%94.9%3692.3%819022.9%25.6%56.1
3Trey McBride84.8%45.1%3179.5%555014.3%10.4%29.4
4A.J. Green59.3%56.7%2359.0%2005.7%9.2%11.9
5Robbie Anderson33.9%34.1%1641.0%2005.7%7.7%78.1
6Maxx Williams22.0%19.5%410.3%21105.7%3.8%8.7
  • McBride made his first big play in the NFL, a 29-yard gain, and finished third on the team in both targets and routes.
    • Hopkins and Brown, on the other hand, got erased by Denver's outstanding secondary... perhaps not a huge surprise with Colt McCoy (and then Trace McSorley) at quarterback).
      • I'm thinking of benching Hopkins in a Week 16 playoff matchup if it appears McCoy won't play. TBD. Brown would scare me even more, of course, if I had him anywhere.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
Jerry Jeudy76.1%65.7%3090.9%876030.8%19.9%30.0
Greg Dulcich67.2%75.8%2884.8%21107.7%17.5%13.0
Eric Saubert58.2%34.8%1854.5%2507.7%6.3%24.8
Brandon Johnson59.0%57.5%2266.7%430015.4%0.0%55.0
Freddie Swain55.2%55.2%1751.5%1903.8%4.5%-3.0
Eric Tomlinson49.3%37.7%618.2%328111.5%4.8%11.9
Andrew Beck31.3%24.2%39.1%1003.8%4.1%2.6
  • With Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Kendall Hinton all sidelined by hamstring injuries, Jeudy again dominated targets.
    • Johnson was the No. 2 receiver and Swain the No. 3, combining for five targets and 39 yards.
  • Dulcich ran the second most routes on the team but was targeted on only two of 28.
    • Tomlinson, meanwhile, put up 3-28-1 on six routes. I'm not a Dulcich guy, but that's just bad luck right there. Tomlinson is a massive blocking specialist who rarely sees passes.

         

Patriots (24) at Raiders (30) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Tyquan Thornton93.7%61.8%3096.8%421013.3%12.5%64.6
2Nelson Agholor82.5%53.2%2580.6%63020.0%14.3%88.1
3Hunter Henry81.0%76.7%2477.4%49013.3%11.1%2.3
4Jakobi Meyers60.3%76.0%2271.0%647020.0%21.8%101.2
5Jonnu Smith58.7%48.8%929.0%324010.0%10.3%27.4
6Kendrick Bourne15.9%42.4%722.6%1003.3%8.0%4.0
  • With DeVante Parker (knee) out again, Thornton led the team in routes, followed in close order by Agholor, Henry and then Meyers.
    • Meyers presumably would've played more if not for his absence beforehand? He'd been listed as questionable entering the game.... though with a concussion, which usually doesn't equate to a limited role if a guy is cleared to play. That's something to keep an eye on.
    • Nobody did much of anything with Mac Jones having an abysmal day and the Pats totally relying on Rhamondre Stevenson.
  • HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Davante Adams98.4%95.3%41100.0%928028.1%32.7%107.6
2Mack Hollins87.5%93.6%3687.8%840125.0%18.2%162.2
3Foster Moreau56.3%81.9%1843.9%22006.3%12.7%10.6
4Darren Waller48.4%59.3%2765.9%34819.4%15.2%37.3
5Hunter Renfrow42.2%64.6%2458.5%31409.4%13.7%49.9
6Keelan Cole23.4%47.3%1126.8%25016.3%7.5%54.4
  • Waller split snaps with Moreau in his first game back from IR, though 66% route share and a TD ain't bad.
  • Renfrow was much quieter in his return from IR, with 14 yards on three targets and 59% route share (also, his replacement Cole caught the game-tying TD).
    • Hollins had a couple drops and a couple of clutch catches, finishing with 40 yards and a TD on the second most targets even with Waller and Renfrow back in. Hollins remained a full-time player.

    

Bengals (34) at Buccaneers (23) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Mitchell Wilcox91.9%43.6%2970.7%33417.9%4.3%15.7
2Ja'Marr Chase90.3%93.2%4097.6%1360134.2%29.9%116.1
3Tee Higgins80.7%65.8%3892.7%833121.1%21.3%76.6
4Tyler Boyd59.7%73.8%3175.6%535113.2%13.9%31.1
5Devin Asiasi25.8%21.1%37.3%0000.0%3.2% 
6Trenton Irwin24.2%51.1%922.0%2505.3%7.1%-0.2
  • Boyd played a few less snaps than usual but still ran a route on more than three-fourths of dropbacks, while Higgins essentially handled his normal role. Both had been listed as questionable, though they were full practice participants Friday. 
    • Each of the Bengals' top four skill players caught a TD pass from Joe Burrow.
  • Wilcox took 92% of snaps with Hayden Hurst (groin) out again, up from 71% and 79% the two weeks prior. 
    • Wilcox scored a TD but has seen only six targets total in his three games as a first-stringer.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Chris Godwin88.4%81.5%4088.9%883119.0%21.8%50.5
2Mike Evans81.2%83.9%4191.1%1083023.8%19.4%132.0
3Russell Gage62.3%58.0%3066.7%1259228.6%13.0%84.3
4Cade Otton62.3%69.0%2146.7%12002.4%10.5%2.7
5Cameron Brate42.0%51.5%2146.7%42509.5%10.7%38.0
  • Gage led the team in targets and scored twice, though his route share was well below Godwin's and Evans'.
    • Julio Jones (knee) was inactive, pushing Gage from fourth to third on the depth chart.
  • Godwin has nine consecutive games with at least eight targets and five catches. He put up 8-83-1 on eight looks Sunday.

         

Titans (14) at Chargers (17) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Nick Westbrook-Ikhine82.5%76.9%2790.0%2007.7%13.4%20.8
2Robert Woods82.5%76.4%2996.7%412015.4%20.6%27.1
3Chigoziem Okonkwo57.9%36.1%1653.3%554019.2%11.9%38.4
4Geoff Swaim50.9%58.6%310.0%0000.0%5.9% 
5Chris Conley50.9%36.0%1756.7%319011.5%6.5%17.1
6Austin Hooper47.4%51.3%1550.0%433015.4%13.2%29.7
7Racey McMath22.8%28.6%826.7%2107.7%9.4%28.2
  • Treylon Burks (concussion) was inactive, but Westbrook-Ikhine was barely targeted (twice) with the Titans continuing to focus on Okonkwo and Hooper (who both were around 50% route share for a third straight week).
    • This was Okonkwo's fourth consecutive game with at least five targets and three catches.
      • 3-35-0, 4-68-0, 6-45-1, 4-54-0
      • Oddly, Hooper's done ok in the same stretch, averaging 3.3 catches for 38.3 yards on 4.5 targets. The Titans have had success throwing to their TEs, but the offense overall has kind of cratered at the same time (not that it was great to begin with).

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Keenan Allen87.3%70.9%4191.1%986023.7%19.9%75.4
2Mike Williams87.3%78.5%4191.1%867021.1%17.8%119.8
3Joshua Palmer64.8%83.3%2964.4%549013.2%18.5%31.0
4Gerald Everett62.0%61.2%2760.0%642015.8%14.1%21.9
5Donald Parham29.6%24.7%1022.2%33507.9%5.6%15.4
6DeAndre Carter22.5%63.5%715.6%21505.3%9.8%17.3
  • With Parham back from IR and playing for the first time since Week 6, Tre' McKitty ran only five routes and wasn't targeted.
    • Everett, however, had his normal role, and didn't lose snaps/routes to Parham (other than the ones he was already ceding to Mr. McKitty).
  • Allen is averaging 7.2 catches for 81.8 yards on 10.4 targets in five games since returning from injury. Business as usual, with a two-month delay.
  • The five targets for Palmer were his fewest since Week 4, and 65% snap share his lowest since Week 4.
    • Williams, meanwhile, played 87% of snaps and saw eight targets, up from 65% and six targets the week before (though he had a much better receiving line his first week back from injury).
      • Palmer is still usable in deeper leagues as the No. 3 receiver in a good offense... or at least a theoretically good offense.

         

Giants (20) at Commanders (12) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Daniel Bellinger98.4%68.4%2990.6%44013.3%12.0%18.0
2Darius Slayton93.6%65.7%32100.0%723023.3%20.5%37.6
3Isaiah Hodgins88.7%74.4%3093.8%437013.3%14.2%28.6
4Richie James79.0%44.4%2784.4%542016.7%15.3%25.9
  • The Giants kept a tight rotation in this crucial game; something they've increasingly done as the year has progressed, after using a ton of different skill-position players early in the season.
    • Kenny Golladay, Nick Vannett and Marcus Johnson ran one route each. Apart from that, it was all the four guys listed above, with Slayton and Hodgins mostly outside and James in the slot.
    • Bellinger, Slayton, Hodgins and James all topped 80% route share.
  • Bellinger topped 95% snap share for a second time in the past three weeks, with the game in between being one where he dealt with an injury (which apparently wasn't too much of an issue in Sunday night's win).

    

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Terry McLaurin93.1%90.4%3093.8%670022.2%22.9%37.5
2Jahan Dotson81.0%72.9%2990.6%6105122.2%13.2%108.3
3Logan Thomas67.2%66.8%2475.0%36011.1%13.1%26.8
4Curtis Samuel58.6%73.2%2165.6%544018.5%19.4%63.0
5John Bates53.5%44.6%1031.3%0000.0%7.3% 
  • Dotson is known for speed, and definitely has it, but he's also made a ton of contested catches downfield and in the end zone this year, which I didn't expect from a 185-pound rookie.
    • His 19-yard TD on Sunday was a play where he used speed and route-running to get open. 
  • Anyone else think it was borderline humiliating how the broadcasters kept praising Heinicke even as he had a complete meltdown at the worst time? Even worse that the guy has been bad all year, winning games thanks to an improved running game and strong defense. Why is this hard to figure out? Yes, it's a cute story for him to make NFL starts after appearing to be out of the league... that doesn't mean you pretend he's better than he is. Dude is still awful by NFL starting QB standards.
  • Samuel's 59% snap share was technically a season low, though he's been in the 60s for a month now since Dotson returned and Samuel's role shifted more toward the run game.
    • Samuel had 44 yards on five targets and one yard on five carries Sunday... his second straight game with 10 opportunities after five in a row with less than that.

         

Rams (12) at Packers (24) 

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Van Jefferson97.7%71.4%2596.2%232010.0%16.2%34.2
2Tyler Higbee88.4%86.5%1661.5%527125.0%20.0%12.4
3Tutu Atwell86.1%27.6%2388.5%410020.0%9.6%42.1
4Ben Skowronek69.8%82.2%1765.4%33015.0%13.6%23.7
5Austin Trammell27.9%19.8%830.8%0000.0%6.8% 
6Brandon Powell16.3%19.4%311.5%24010.0%7.2%-9.9
  • This was Atwell's first time getting more snaps/routes than Skowronek, who had played 97% and 100% of snaps the two weeks prior. Neither did much, of course, with Jefferson providing the only big gain and Higbee scoring the lone TD for a lifeless offense.

     

 Sn% W15Sn% SznRtsR/DBTgtYDSTDTS W15TS SZNAY
1Allen Lazard94.1%90.7%2987.9%2707.1%21.0%32.6
2Christian Watson86.8%55.0%3193.9%646021.4%12.9%35.9
3Robert Tonyan51.5%52.7%1442.4%2407.1%13.3%15.0
4Marcedes Lewis42.7%41.3%618.2%11403.6%3.1%6.5
5Randall Cobb38.2%44.8%1751.5%432014.3%13.3%27.9
6Romeo Doubs32.4%65.7%1030.3%555017.9%15.9%35.8
7Josiah Deguara29.4%22.3%1030.3%0000.0%5.3% 
  • Doubs was targeted five times on 10 routes in his return, finishing second in targets despite merely being the No. 4 WR in terms of playing time.
    • The other rookie, Watson, led the team in both routes and targets. The Packers even tried to get him a cheap TD at the end, but he was tripped up shy of the goal line.
  • Lazard saw fewer than five targets for a third time in the past five games -- a stretch that coincides with Watson's promotion to a full-time role.
    • During the five-game stretch, Lazard has 200 yards on 26 targets while Watson has 359 on 33.

       

