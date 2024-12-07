Breece Hall Injury: Not slated to be shut down

The Jets aren't planning to shut down Hall (knee) for the season despite ruling him out for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New York has little reason to put any of its players at risk of worsening an injury given the team's 3-9 record, but the organization doesn't appear to be viewing Hall's knee issue as something that should be season-ending. On Saturday, the third-year running back was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but it's worth noting that earlier in the week interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich had expressed optimism about Hall's chances of suiting up. It's not yet clear what the likelihood is of Hall missing next Sunday's contest against Jacksonville, but while he is sidelined the Jets' backfield work will likely go primarily to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.