Breece Hall News: Another efficient rushing effort

Hall rushed 15 times for 74 yards and brought in two of four targets for 11 yards in the Jets' 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Hall saw his rushing opportunities stall somewhat with the Jets trying to overcome a deficit early in the second half, but he still finished with yet another impressive rushing performance. Hall has now averaged at least Thursday's 4.9 yards per carry in three of the past four games, a marked departure from his struggles with efficiency earlier in the season. Hall next takes aim at the Cardinals' vulnerable road defense in a Week 10 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 10.