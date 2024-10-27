Fantasy Football
Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall News: Gets 16 carries in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Hall rushed 16 times for 80 yards while catching one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Hall's 17 touches marked his third-lowest total of the season, as he didn't make much of a mark as a pass catcher while ceding a larger share of carries than usual to Braelon Allen (12 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown). Allen now has two rushing scores this season to Hall's three, and the Jets' inability to spend extended periods with the lead coupled to competition for valuable goal-line touches have cut into Hall's fantasy value. Hall and the Jets will try to end a five-game losing streak Thursday against the Texans.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
