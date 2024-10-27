Breece Hall News: Gets 16 carries in loss

Hall rushed 16 times for 80 yards while catching one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Hall's 17 touches marked his third-lowest total of the season, as he didn't make much of a mark as a pass catcher while ceding a larger share of carries than usual to Braelon Allen (12 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown). Allen now has two rushing scores this season to Hall's three, and the Jets' inability to spend extended periods with the lead coupled to competition for valuable goal-line touches have cut into Hall's fantasy value. Hall and the Jets will try to end a five-game losing streak Thursday against the Texans.