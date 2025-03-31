Breece Hall News: Needs to impress new coaches?

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Hall is one of three running backs that the team wants to "utilize as much as possible," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The other two presumably are 2024 fourth-round pick Braelon Allen and 2024 fifth-round pick Isaiah Davis, both of whom had some nice moments as rookies while spelling Hall off the bench during his disappointing season. It won't come as any surprise if the uber-talented Hall improves in 2025 and re-establishes himself as a workhorse back under a new coaching staff, but it's nonetheless interesting to see the contrast between Glenn's comment on Hall and what he said when reporters asked about WR Garrett Wilson. Glenn referred to Wilson as a "dynamic player" and said the Jets will try to get him the ball "as much as possible."