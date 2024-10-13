Breece Hall News: New coach committed to run

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich is committed to building a run-first offense, which could result in more touches for Hall and Braelon Allen, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Hall hasn't been able to get untracked most of this season, so any positive talk will be welcomed but also met with skepticism until the Jets play their first game under Ulbrich on Monday against the Bills. Ulbrich will turn to Jets passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to call plays for the offense after offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was stripped of that responsibility in Ulbrich's first major decision since succeeding Robert Saleh as head coach.