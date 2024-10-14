Breece Hall News: Posts 169 total yards on MNF

Hall rushed 18 times for 113 yards and caught five of six targets for 56 yards in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Hall broke out for a season-high 169 scrimmage yards. He produced numerous chunk gains on the ground, including a 42-yard run, but the star running back was kept out of the end zone for a third consecutive game after opening the season on a three-game touchdown streak. Hall got 23 touches to Braelon Allen's three, so the former has reestablished his status as the team's bellcow running back under new playcaller Todd Downing heading into a Week 7 trip to Pittsburgh.