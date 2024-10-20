Breece Hall News: Tops 100 receiving yards in loss

Hall rushed 12 times for 38 yards and a touchdown while catching six of nine targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Hall scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and came three yards shy of another score on a 57-yard catch in the second quarter. That long reception helped Hall finish as the surprising team leader in receiving yards, overshadowing Garrett Wilson (61) and Jets debutant Davante Adams (30), who both tied Hall for the team lead in targets. Adams' gravity could help free up more space for Hall as defenses devote more resources to defending the wide receiver position, but the offensive line has struggled to open up running lanes all season. Hall's averaging a modest 3.7 yards per carry heading into a Week 8 road game against the Patriots.