Brenden Bates News: Goes without catch in rookie season

Bates played the final two games of the season for the Browns, garnering one target over 15 snaps on offense.

After appearing in five games for the Jets from Weeks 2 through 6 while getting most of his playing time on special teams, Bates was waived in October. The Jets then re-signed Bates to their practice squad before the Browns signed him to a two-year deal in December. He'll remain in Cleveland in 2025 but will likely have to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster throughout training camp and the preseason.