Brenden Rice Injury: Limited work in rookie campaign

Rice (shoulder) appeared in three regular-season games for the Chargers, but he didn't tally any counting stats.

Rice was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 Draft out of USC and was unable to create any momentum in his first NFL season. After being a healthy inactive in Week 1, he suited up for his first game in Week 3 against the Steelers but only saw snaps on special teams. A couple of weeks later a shoulder injury led to his placement on injured reserve where he stayed for the remainder of the year. Rice will likely have an opportunity in training camp to earn a larger role with the Chargers next season if he can stay healthy in 2025.