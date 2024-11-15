Brent Urban News: Clears concussion protocols

Urban (concussion) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Urban missed the Ravens' last two games while in the league's concussion protocols. He was able to practice in full all week, and now that he has been cleared by an independent neurologist, Urban will be able to return for Sunday's AFC North clash. In the five regular-season games before suffering the concussion in Week 8 against the Browns, Urban registered 11 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense.