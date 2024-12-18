Brenton Strange Injury: Nursing AC joint sprain

Strange was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

According to Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, head coach Doug Pederson said that Strange sustained an AC joint sprain in last week's 32-25 loss to the Jets. Fortunately for Strange, Pederson said that Strange will be fine to play in Sunday's game at Las Vegas, but he may need to upgrade to full practice participation by Friday to avoid taking a designation into the weekend. After Evan Engram (shoulder) placed on injured reserve last week, Strange stepped in as the Jaguars' top tight end in the loss to New York and turned some heads by recording 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets. Strange could struggle to reach that lofty target count again in Week 16, but he should nonetheless represent one of the top options in the passing game for quarterback Mac Jones.