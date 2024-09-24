Brian Allen: Gets look from New Orleans

The Saints worked out Allen (calf) on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Allen signed with the Browns in April after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Rams. He sustained a calf injury during training camp, which caused him to be placed on injured reserve and subsequently released with an injury settlement. Allen appears to be healthy and is attempting to catch on with a team in need of depth at center. The Saints are one of those teams after starting center Erik McCoy sustained a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, and he is expected to be on the shelf for 6-to-8 weeks.