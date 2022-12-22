NFL Week 16 Injury Report: Two Days of Chaos

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
With TNF in the books and Zach Wilson back to the bench, we're left to deal with 15 games across seven different time slots and three days, including 10 games Saturday. Tell my family to blame Roger Goodell, not me, if it seems like I'm spending the entire holiday weekend on my phone looking for injury updates.
The good news is that we don't have a ton of high-profile game-time decisions after the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts were ruled out, while Russell Wilson, Nick Chubb and Dallas Goedert all have clearance to play. Weather is another matter, with reports throughout the weekend hopefully giving us an idea of just how much the wind/cold/precipitation will impact each game. Note that the five games played after Saturday will either be indoors or in warm-weather cities, while most of the contests on Christmas Eve are outdoors in the Midwest or on the East Coast.
I'm posting this late Thursday night and will update it Friday night after the final injury reports for Sunday come in. Good luck to everyone who has a playoff matchup this week!
Good to Go 💯
- QB Russell Wilson (concussion)
- QB Kenny Pickett (concussion)
- RB Nick Chubb (foot)
- RB Khalil Herbert (hip)
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)
- TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder)
- DE Myles Garrett (illness) + WR David Bell (toe)
- DE Chase Young (ACL)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Lamar Jackson (PCL)
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)
- QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder)
- WR Nico Collins (foot)
- WR Tyler Lockett (finger)
- WR Deebo Samuel (knee)
- WR Mecole Hardman (IR-R - groin) + TE Jody Fortson (elbow)
- WR Devin Duvernay (IR - foot)
- WR DeVante Parker (concussion)
- WRs Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) & Chase Claypool (D - knee)
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf)
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- DE Calais Campbell (knee) + CB Marcus Peters (calf)
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion)
- CB Adoree' Jackson (knee)
- C Garrett Bradbury (back)
- C Mitch Morse (concussion)
- OL Teven Jenkins (neck) & Cody Whitehair (knee)
- CB Jamel Dean (toe)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) - Sat. 1 ET
- WR Brandin Cooks (calf) - Sat. 1 ET
- CB Steven Nelson (foot) - Sat. 1 ET
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Sat. 1 ET
- LB Eric Kendricks (hip) - Sat. 1 ET
- CB Kristian Fulton (groin) + G Nate Davis (ankle) - Sat. 1 ET
- LB Myles Jack (groin) - Sat. 8:20 ET
Truly Questionable 🤔
Early Games (Saturday)
- RBs Kenneth Walker (ankle) & DeeJay Dallas (ankle)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist) & TE Noah Fant (knee)
- WR Chris Moore (foot)
- TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
- TE Hayden Hurst (calf)
- RB Damien Harris (thigh) + WRs Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) & Tyquan Thornton
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
Potential beneficiaries from Seattle's quartet of questionables include RB Travis Homer, WR Dareke Young, WR Penny Hart and TE Will Dissly. The Seahawks also have Laquon Treadwell and Colby Parkinson, while RB Tony Jones was released this week (a hint Walker and/or Dallas will be fine for Saturday's game in KC).
Apart from that, there's nobody you'd want to be starting in a playoff matchup, though Hurst, Moore, Burks and Meyers all have a degree of appeal in deeper leagues. Meyers is more likely to have his workload scaled back than sit out entirely, now bothered by his shoulder again rather than a concussion. Hurst is startable as a back-end TE1 if he returns, while replacement Mitchell Wilcox is more of a TE2 if Hurst is out again despite likely playing a ton of snaps.
Late-Afternoon Games (Saturday)
- RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)
- WR Zach Pascal (concussion)
- TE Jake Ferguson (concussion)
Nobody here we really care about outside of single-game DFS contests and maybe extremely deep leagues. Christian McCaffrey will get all the work he can handle regardless of Mason's availability, only losing significant playing time if the Niners build a comfortale lead (or at least that's been the pattern the past month). Pascal's absence, meanwhile, likely would mean a few more snaps/routes for Quez Watkins, whose volume uptick coincide with the absence of TE Dallas Goedert (activated from IR on Tuesday).
Saturday Night
- WR Diontae Johnson (toe)
Early Game (Sunday) - will be updated after Friday injury reports
- RB Jeff Wilson (hip)
Late-Afternoon Game (Sunday) - will be updated after Friday injury reports
- WRs Courtland Sutton (hamstring) & Kendall Hinton (hamstring)
- RB Latavius Murray (foot)
SNF + MNF - will be updated after Friday injury reports
- WR Marquise Brown (groin) - SNF
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - SNF
- TE Kylen Granson (ankle) - MNF
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) + S Marcus Maye (shoulder) + DB P.J. Williams (knee) - Sat. 1 ET
- S John Johnson (thigh) - Sat. 1 ET
- CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) - Sat. 1 ET
- S Amani Hooker (knee) + C Aaron Brewer (ribs) + OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) - Sat. 1 ET
- DT Ed Oliver (calf) - Sat. 1 ET
- CB Jaylon Johnson (finger) - Sat. 1 ET
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) + S Kamren Curl (ankle) - Sat. 4:05 ET
- CBs Charvarius Ward (concussion) & Ambry Thomas (ankle) - Sat. 4:05 ET
- LB Micah Parsons (illness) + CB Trevon Diggs (illness) - Sat. 4:25 ET
- S Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) - Sat. 8:20 ET
- DT Aaron Donald (ankle) - Sun. 4:30 ET
- CBs Byron Murphy (back) & Antonio Hamilton (back) - SNF
- DT Vita Vea (calf) + S Antoine Winfield (ankle) + OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) + OT Donovan Smith (foot) - SNF
- CB Kenny Moore (ankle) - MNF
- S Derwin James (quad) - MNF