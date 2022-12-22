NFL Week 16 Injury Report: Two Days of Chaos

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

I'm posting this late Thursday night and will update it Friday night after the final injury reports for Sunday come in. Good luck to everyone who has a playoff matchup this week!

The good news is that we don't have a ton of high-profile game-time decisions after the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts were ruled out, while Russell Wilson , Nick Chubb and Dallas Goedert all have clearance to play. Weather is another matter, with reports throughout the weekend hopefully giving us an idea of just how much the wind/cold/precipitation will impact each game. Note that the five games played after Saturday will either be indoors or in warm-weather cities, while most of the contests on Christmas Eve are outdoors in the Midwest or on the East Coast.

With TNF in the books and Zach Wilson back to the bench, we're left to deal with 15 games across seven different time slots and three days, including 10 games Saturday. Tell my family to blame Roger Goodell, not me, if it seems like I'm spending the entire holiday weekend on my phone looking for injury updates.

With TNF in the books and Zach Wilson back to the bench, we're left to deal with 15 games across seven different time slots and three days, including 10 games Saturday. Tell my family to blame Roger Goodell, not me, if it seems like I'm spending the entire holiday weekend on my phone looking for injury updates.

The good news is that we don't have a ton of high-profile game-time decisions after the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts were ruled out, while Russell Wilson, Nick Chubb and Dallas Goedert all have clearance to play. Weather is another matter, with reports throughout the weekend hopefully giving us an idea of just how much the wind/cold/precipitation will impact each game. Note that the five games played after Saturday will either be indoors or in warm-weather cities, while most of the contests on Christmas Eve are outdoors in the Midwest or on the East Coast.

I'm posting this late Thursday night and will update it Friday night after the final injury reports for Sunday come in. Good luck to everyone who has a playoff matchup this week!

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons, coach John Harbaugh said. Asked if there is any concern about Huntley's right shoulder issue, Harbaugh said: "No." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 22, 2022

Truly Questionable 🤔

Early Games (Saturday)

Potential beneficiaries from Seattle's quartet of questionables include RB Travis Homer, WR Dareke Young, WR Penny Hart and TE Will Dissly. The Seahawks also have Laquon Treadwell and Colby Parkinson, while RB Tony Jones was released this week (a hint Walker and/or Dallas will be fine for Saturday's game in KC).

Deejay Dallas and Ken Walker are expected to play Saturday, Pete carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 22, 2022

Apart from that, there's nobody you'd want to be starting in a playoff matchup, though Hurst, Moore, Burks and Meyers all have a degree of appeal in deeper leagues. Meyers is more likely to have his workload scaled back than sit out entirely, now bothered by his shoulder again rather than a concussion. Hurst is startable as a back-end TE1 if he returns, while replacement Mitchell Wilcox is more of a TE2 if Hurst is out again despite likely playing a ton of snaps.

Late-Afternoon Games (Saturday)

Nobody here we really care about outside of single-game DFS contests and maybe extremely deep leagues. Christian McCaffrey will get all the work he can handle regardless of Mason's availability, only losing significant playing time if the Niners build a comfortale lead (or at least that's been the pattern the past month). Pascal's absence, meanwhile, likely would mean a few more snaps/routes for Quez Watkins, whose volume uptick coincide with the absence of TE Dallas Goedert (activated from IR on Tuesday).

Saturday Night

WR Diontae Johnson (toe)

Diontae Johnson (toe) didn't practice today, and he's listed as questionable, but he told me today that he should be good to go for Saturday vs. Raiders. Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) also didn't practice and is questionable. Myles Jack (groin) was full go and is questionable. pic.twitter.com/6C6ECv46Wa — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 22, 2022

Early Game (Sunday) - will be updated after Friday injury reports

RB Jeff Wilson (hip)

Late-Afternoon Game (Sunday) - will be updated after Friday injury reports

SNF + MNF - will be updated after Friday injury reports

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen