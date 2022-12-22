Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NFL Week 16 Injury Report: Two Days of Chaos

NFL Week 16 Injury Report: Two Days of Chaos

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
December 22, 2022

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

With TNF in the books and Zach Wilson back to the bench, we're left to deal with 15 games across seven different time slots and three days, including 10 games Saturday. Tell my family to blame Roger Goodell, not me, if it seems like I'm spending the entire holiday weekend on my phone looking for injury updates.

The good news is that we don't have a ton of high-profile game-time decisions after the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts were ruled out, while Russell Wilson, Nick Chubb and Dallas Goedert all have clearance to play. Weather is another matter, with reports throughout the weekend hopefully giving us an idea of just how much the wind/cold/precipitation will impact each game. Note that the five games played after Saturday will either be indoors or in warm-weather cities, while most of the contests on Christmas Eve are outdoors in the Midwest or on the East Coast.

I'm posting this late Thursday night and will update it Friday night after the final injury reports for Sunday come in. Good luck to everyone who has a playoff matchup this week!

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

With TNF in the books and Zach Wilson back to the bench, we're left to deal with 15 games across seven different time slots and three days, including 10 games Saturday. Tell my family to blame Roger Goodell, not me, if it seems like I'm spending the entire holiday weekend on my phone looking for injury updates.

The good news is that we don't have a ton of high-profile game-time decisions after the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts were ruled out, while Russell Wilson, Nick Chubb and Dallas Goedert all have clearance to play. Weather is another matter, with reports throughout the weekend hopefully giving us an idea of just how much the wind/cold/precipitation will impact each game. Note that the five games played after Saturday will either be indoors or in warm-weather cities, while most of the contests on Christmas Eve are outdoors in the Midwest or on the East Coast.

I'm posting this late Thursday night and will update it Friday night after the final injury reports for Sunday come in. Good luck to everyone who has a playoff matchup this week!

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

      

Truly Questionable 🤔

Early Games (Saturday)

Potential beneficiaries from Seattle's quartet of questionables include RB Travis Homer, WR Dareke Young, WR Penny Hart and TE Will Dissly. The Seahawks also have Laquon Treadwell and Colby Parkinson, while RB Tony Jones was released this week (a hint Walker and/or Dallas will be fine for Saturday's game in KC).

Apart from that, there's nobody you'd want to be starting in a playoff matchup, though Hurst, Moore, Burks and Meyers all have a degree of appeal in deeper leagues. Meyers is more likely to have his workload scaled back than sit out entirely, now bothered by his shoulder again rather than a concussion. Hurst is startable as a back-end TE1 if he returns, while replacement Mitchell Wilcox is more of a TE2 if Hurst is out again despite likely playing a ton of snaps.

       

Late-Afternoon Games (Saturday)

Nobody here we really care about outside of single-game DFS contests and maybe extremely deep leagues. Christian McCaffrey will get all the work he can handle regardless of Mason's availability, only losing significant playing time if the Niners build a comfortale lead (or at least that's been the pattern the past month). Pascal's absence, meanwhile, likely would mean a few more snaps/routes for Quez Watkins, whose volume uptick coincide with the absence of TE Dallas Goedert (activated from IR on Tuesday).

    

Saturday Night

     

Early Game (Sunday) - will be updated after Friday injury reports

        

Late-Afternoon Game (Sunday) - will be updated after Friday injury reports

     

SNF + MNF - will be updated after Friday injury reports

    

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 16 Saturday Baller
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 16 Saturday Baller
Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win AFC North Update
Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win AFC North Update
Jets vs Jaguars Betting Guide: Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets
Jets vs Jaguars Betting Guide: Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 16 Start/Sit and Streamers
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 16 Start/Sit and Streamers