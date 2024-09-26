Brian Branch Injury: Limited to open week

Branch (concussion) was limited during Thursday's practice session.

Branch entered the league's concussion protocols following Sunday's 20-13 win over the Cardinals. The fact he was able to open the week in a limited fashion indicates that Branch has progressed through some of the protocols, but he'll need to continue to move through the protocols in order to be available for Monday's game against the Seahawks. Through the first three games of the season, Branch has tallied 22 tackles (16 solo), seven passes defended and one interception.