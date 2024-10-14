Brian Branch News: Monster performance in blowout win

Branch recorded six total tackles (five solo), two interceptions, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

Branch was a man on a mission in Week 6, picking off Dak Prescott in both the first quarter and the fourth quarter, the latter of which he nearly returned for a touchdown. On top of that, the safety stripped wide receiver Ryan Flournoy in the third quarter, which was recovered by teammate Terrion Arnold. Branch has emerged as one of the most dynamic safeties in the NFL this season, compiling 28 total tackles (21 solo), three interceptions, nine passes defensed and a forced fumble over five games in 2024.