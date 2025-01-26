Brian Branch News: Monster year 2 with Detroit

Branch finished the 2024 regular season with 109 total tackles (79 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding 16 passes defensed, including four interceptions, and a forced fumble over 16 games.

Branch finished second on the team in tackles, only trailing linebacker Jack Campbell, while he was also able to intercept one more pass in 2024 than he did in his rookie campaign last year. Branch proved his versatility throughout the season as well, splitting time between safety and slot cornerback. The 23-year-old is off to quite the hot start in his NFL career and he'll look to take another step up in 2025.