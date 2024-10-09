Brian Burns Injury: Limited Wednesday

Burns (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Burnes played through a groin issue and logged two total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended two passes across 47 defensive snaps in the Giants' Week 5 win over the Seahawks. It appears likely that the Giants are being cautious with their Pro Bowl edge rusher's groin issue. His participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of his availability in Week 6, when the Giants host the Bengals.