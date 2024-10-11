Brian Burns News: Ready to rock

Burns (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was able to log a week of limited practice sessions and will continue to play through his groin issue in Week 6. Burns has recorded 15 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and defended five passes across New York's first five contests this season. The first-year Giant will be without his co-star in Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday, so Burns will likely start opposite Azeez Ojulari.