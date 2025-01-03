Brian Burns News: Ready to rock

Burns (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Burns appeared to be in jeopardy of missing the Giants' regular-season finale after opening the week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to an illness. However, he returned to full practice Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to play Sunday. With Burns back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Giants' top edge rushers in the Week 18 divisional matchup.